In a bizarre case of confusion, Air India cancelled the flight of a man named Kunal Kamra living in Boston.

The man, who was stuck at the airport for a long time, was confused for the controversial comedian who was banned by the airline for heckling TV anchor Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight.

The comedian's namesake, who was travelling to meet his family in India, was disallowed entry after the default system cancelled his ticket due to his name.

And netizens were trolling the airline and those responsible behind Kamra's ban since the news went viral.

Aur inko NRC karna hai https://t.co/W7ylJI4uFY — S (@Biryani_) February 5, 2020

Even Kunal (the comedian) tweeted about the incident.

Another person named Kunal Kamra’s ticket got cancelled by Air-India & he hade difficulty in flying...



Just to balance it out Air-India now must upgrade another person called Arnab Goswami to business class...



😑😑🙂 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 5, 2020

And there has been no stopping since then.

Elect Jokers, Expect a circus. — HV (@TheFarkatLadka) February 5, 2020

And if woh naam change kar lega toh, modi ji kaagaz mangne lagenge , aakhir kare toh kre kya bole toh bole kya? pic.twitter.com/rwLz3nuRIA — Dr. Achambit Santra (@5trillion_jumle) February 5, 2020

Yeh log airlines chala rahe ya Namo Pakoda stall? — Live every moment * (@inbyheart) February 5, 2020

Aese hi gov't officials CAA & NRC per kaam karen gay. 🤭👋👋 — عبدالرؤف AbdurRauf (@engineered_4Pak) February 5, 2020

Udhar sarkar ne Air India ka ticket kaat dia — Sandip JNU (@SarcasticSandip) February 5, 2020

I hope this Boston wala Kunal Kamra sues Air India. https://t.co/lAm6mXiI6N — Clive (@vanillawallah) February 5, 2020

That's why @airindiain you deserve to be closed or sold. — Manish Ranjan (@manishranjan) February 5, 2020

Kunal to Air India right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/sppdd16sml — Abhishek kumar (@mpbsvs) February 5, 2020

This is their efficiency and they want to play with #NRC — Khalid Ali (@Khalid513) February 6, 2020

How Air India software system works:



if(fullName == 'Kunal Kamra'):

block



elseif(lastName == 'Modi'):

print("acha aadmi hai")

return flightToLondon pic.twitter.com/Oz0M3v4Ku3 — Antifa (India) □ फ़ासिस्ट-विरोधी (भारत) (@end_fascists) February 5, 2020

If NPR happens I am sure all @kunalkamra88 s will be out of the list. — immortalconscience (@immortalconsci1) February 5, 2020

Though the confusion was resolved and the man was allowed to board his flight, errors like these dent the country's reputation.

Not to mention the impact on Air India, which is already going downhill under the current government.