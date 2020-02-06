In a bizarre case of confusion, Air India cancelled the flight of a man named Kunal Kamra living in Boston.
The comedian's namesake, who was travelling to meet his family in India, was disallowed entry after the default system cancelled his ticket due to his name.
Even Kunal (the comedian) tweeted about the incident.
Collateral damage 😢😢😢https://t.co/uHbWV7x8Sx— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 5, 2020
Another person named Kunal Kamra’s ticket got cancelled by Air-India & he hade difficulty in flying...— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 5, 2020
Just to balance it out Air-India now must upgrade another person called Arnab Goswami to business class...
😑😑🙂
And there has been no stopping since then.
Elect Jokers, Expect a circus.— HV (@TheFarkatLadka) February 5, 2020
Yeh log airlines chala rahe ya Namo Pakoda stall?— Live every moment * (@inbyheart) February 5, 2020
Air india be like: pic.twitter.com/jdVREZHzn4— Rishi (@SunoRishi) February 5, 2020
Udhar sarkar ne Air India ka ticket kaat dia— Sandip JNU (@SarcasticSandip) February 5, 2020
I hope this Boston wala Kunal Kamra sues Air India. https://t.co/lAm6mXiI6N— Clive (@vanillawallah) February 5, 2020
That's why @airindiain you deserve to be closed or sold.— Manish Ranjan (@manishranjan) February 5, 2020
Kunal to Air India right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/sppdd16sml— Abhishek kumar (@mpbsvs) February 5, 2020
This is their efficiency and they want to play with #NRC— Khalid Ali (@Khalid513) February 6, 2020
If NPR happens I am sure all @kunalkamra88 s will be out of the list.— immortalconscience (@immortalconsci1) February 5, 2020
Though the confusion was resolved and the man was allowed to board his flight, errors like these dent the country's reputation.