If you have been to Mumbai, you would agree that the Hindi spoken by Mumbaikars is way different than the Hindi that is spoken in Delhi, or say, in any other part of our country. But if you come from a state where Hindi is the first language then you ought to brace yourself for the cultural shock. And that is what this viral tweet is all about.

The tweet, shared by a user named PratPanc, has ignited a furious debate on Twitter. The woman tweeted, “Never engage with Bombay people in Hindi. You could be complete strangers and they’ll still feel free to address you with a ‘Tu’. Unacceptable behaviour.” Her tweet has been viewed over 734K times. The tweet has received over 380 likes and more than 700 retweets.

— PratPanc (@PratPanc) February 5, 2023

In many North Indian states, “ aap” is used as a sign of respect, and “ tu” or “ tum” is used for people who are in the same age bracket. Similarly, Bengalis use “ aapni” for elders and “ tumi” or “ tui” for peers. But the Hindi that is spoken in Mumbai is interlaced with tons of Marathi words and that is what makes the Hindi spoken there slightly different from the rest.

While some people agreed with the woman and understood where her thoughts are coming from, others shared how it is not a sign of disrespect but a linguistic difference. Here’s what people had to say about it.

Love and affection of TU cannot be matched by any other version of Hindi. I don’t make the rules. 👍🏽 — Alok Shinde (@alokshinde) February 6, 2023

Every city has its own culture n language…nothing wrong — AWB (@sleepyhead1892) February 7, 2023

'Tu' is Marathi for 'tum'. It's not the same as the north Indian "tu". It's about linguistic difference. Don't take it personally. — Shirin شیریں शीरीं (@shirinmehrotra) February 7, 2023

Tu la in Marathi is you. Aapla would make it 'hum' 'us' or 'our'. The polite version 'tumhala'. Most (local) mumbaikars have incorporated some version of this. So it's not really tu. Hope this helps. — Gayatri (@G_y_tri) February 7, 2023

I use "aap" except with people I know really well and who I am comfortable calling "tu", and my kids have been taught to call everyone "aap" too, regardless of age.

But, in Bombay, I don't get offended when people call me "tu". That is how Hindi is used there — Natasha Ramarathnam (@nuts2406) February 7, 2023

'tu' is also used in a dearly way in maharashtra, if you can't embrace the diversity of a language instead of imposing hindi rules,, try and stop completely engaging w bombay people. Stop w these entitlement lmao 😭



Big L — poha & chhas lover (@pohaslut) February 7, 2023

With my Lucknowi sensibilities, I would feel my hackles rise.



I literally would repeat to myself, 'They don't mean to be rude. They don't mean to be rude.'😀 — Devina Mehra (@devinamehra) February 7, 2023

delhi people talking about respect is so weird, i mean you y'all bring the most vile slangs out of your mouth quite often, but a 'tu' from someone in mumbai is where you draw the line??? https://t.co/UlMOsytQTs — . (@notpragyaaaa) February 8, 2023

In the first week @ college, a classmate who had moved from Delhi thought of us as rude for saying 'tum' instead of 'aap' , and we thought she was too formal and didnt consider us friends.😄



Replacing random words with Marathi/Eng/Gujarati equivalents is perfectly normal. https://t.co/rHXHlHhz8r — Prathamesh Godbole (@prathgodbole) February 7, 2023

This singular focus on ‘Tu’ stripping it of its regional nuance is so entitled. Strangers trying to help with directions so you aren’t lost but somehow them not addressing you as ‘aap’ is offensive? 🤔



Cool, *aap* galat galiyon mein ghoomte rehna poore din, phir. https://t.co/2Dpmv3aEza — Mukta Lad (@naggymoodles) February 7, 2023

Every city has its own culture and unique dialect and that is what makes our country so diverse.