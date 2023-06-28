What’s the best cab ride you’ve ever experienced? As you recall the experience, you’d be intrigued to know about Abdul Qadeer, a 48-year-old Delhi-based Uber driver who’s going above and beyond to make the ride convenient for his customers.

A first-aid box, an umbrella, Wi-Fi access, snacks, toothpicks, tissues, and water are among a few countless things available for his passengers. And yes, they are all for free.

While one of the handwritten messages informs passengers about the Wi-Fi password and that the facilities inside the cab are free. Another one is a heartfelt note that reads, “We respect people of every religion. We can’t identify any religion on the basis of clothes. Humble appeal: We should be polite to each other. We need to be inspired by what works well for society.”

Journalist Shyamlal Yadav shared Abdul Qadeer and his cab’s picture on Twitter, revealing how he admitted to hardly having cancelled rides in 7 years.

Using Uber today @ an interesting driver Abdul Qadeer, 48. He has first aid kit, many other essentials for riders for free as well as donation box for poor children, says hardly canceled any ride in 7 years. Impressed with him pic.twitter.com/EfBphXIHT1 — Shyamlal Yadav (@RTIExpress) June 26, 2023

Naturally, Twitter users are inspired by Qadeer’s approach to his work. Here’s what they are saying:

Very inspiring. Thanks for sharing. https://t.co/iGls03sVgQ — Biswajit Mohanty Ph.D🐯 କଳିଙ୍ଗ ପୁତ୍ର (@biswajitmohanty) June 26, 2023

Luckily,I had also got a chance to sit in his cab in Delhi. It was a very moving experience. — Krishna Gautam (@943045kg) June 26, 2023

This happens when you love your profession👏 — Afroz Alam (@AfrozJournalist) June 26, 2023

Talented man who knows how to earn. https://t.co/dA4P6DEK8t — Tanuj Singh (@TanujSinghDU) June 26, 2023

What do you think about this?

Also Read: According To A Study, Your Uber Ride Can Cost More Because Of This Small Factor. Yep, Taking Notes