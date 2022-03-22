Earlier this month, a video of a Ukrainian girl went viral for singing a song from the movie Frozen in a Kyiv bomb shelter. 

Amelia Anisovych, the 7-year-old, was filmed singing the song 'Let It Go' in the bunker as Russia attacked Ukraine.

She has now performed her country's anthem live on stage at a charity concert in Poland, where she is now a refugee.

Amelia wore a traditional Ukrainian embroidered dress and sang the national anthem at an event that raised over $380,000.

Netizens are happy for the little kid.

The concert, “Together with Ukraine”, was held to support those suffering following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.