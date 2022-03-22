Earlier this month, a video of a Ukrainian girl went viral for singing a song from the movie Frozen in a Kyiv bomb shelter.

Amelia Anisovych, the 7-year-old, was filmed singing the song 'Let It Go' in the bunker as Russia attacked Ukraine.

She has now performed her country's anthem live on stage at a charity concert in Poland, where she is now a refugee.

Remember the girl who sang Frozen in a Ukrainian bomb shelter?



She just sang on stage at a charity concert in Poland pic.twitter.com/wKOr5e6S69 — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) March 21, 2022

Amelia wore a traditional Ukrainian embroidered dress and sang the national anthem at an event that raised over $380,000.

Netizens are happy for the little kid.

I’m betting the Ukrainian national anthem never sounded more beautiful. https://t.co/swKabE5KOn — Marcia G 🇺🇦 #VeryAsian (@gainesm) March 22, 2022

aaww God bless her! I'm so glad that she is safe❤️ this soo Beautiful! Her face at the end is priceless ❤️👏👏 #hope #StandWithUkriane 🇺🇦 https://t.co/PsP8qklu16 — Gabby Heafy 🇺🇦 🌻 (@Gabby_Heafy) March 22, 2022

Amelia, sweet little girl, you don't know me, but i'm so glad that you are safe and accomplish a dream. Never stop dreaming and having faith. Success in whatever you choose to be.#AmeliaAnisovych#Ukraine https://t.co/CSfVRQDTU7 — Carina (@Carina_Karvalho) March 21, 2022

I was moved to tears. 🇺🇦 https://t.co/928qPL8Fds — Travis Akers, MPA (@travisakers) March 21, 2022

The concert, “Together with Ukraine”, was held to support those suffering following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.