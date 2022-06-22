The Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi has now added a third language to make announcements at the airport. Reports state passengers will now hear Covid-19 announcements in the Sanskrit language.

The initiative by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is in collaboration with Banaras Hindu University. A clip featuring the Sanskrit announcement shared by the official Twitter account of Varanasi Airport has gone viral on Twitter. 

The clip has created a buzz on Twitter, and people have a lot of questions and opinions about it. Have a look:

 The initiative was taken to give respect to the language. 

