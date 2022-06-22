The Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi has now added a third language to make announcements at the airport. Reports state passengers will now hear Covid-19 announcements in the Sanskrit language.

The initiative by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is in collaboration with Banaras Hindu University. A clip featuring the Sanskrit announcement shared by the official Twitter account of Varanasi Airport has gone viral on Twitter.

The clip has created a buzz on Twitter, and people have a lot of questions and opinions about it. Have a look:



Is there no sanskrit word for mask ? The word "Mask" was being used in the announcement. Just asking. https://t.co/lbbfym8tHQ — Abhijit Moitra (@abmoitra) June 19, 2022

Sanskrit announcement on Covid at Varanasi airport. Can anyone understand? https://t.co/PQ4bd4WegI — Ramesh Parida (@RameshParida1) June 19, 2022

Nothing against the language, did the authorities do a survey to understand the number of people who needed the announcement in Sanskrit before implementing it? If the answer is no and people are going to ignore, what is the use then? #useless — drk (@rmkmrd) June 20, 2022

The least the govt could do was have a Sanskrit announcement in Varanasi international airport instead of having it taught in schools!#LearnSanskrit #SpeakSanskrit https://t.co/KUMZzMQkSR — महेशः (@LeoSimha) June 20, 2022

It is pleasant that the announcement is being made in #Sanskrit at #Varanasi airport. This is a good effort to make Sanskrit the common language. This should happen at Varanasi railway station also. #संस्कृत @ShefVaidya @bibekdebroy @DrKirodilalBJP @RamcharanBohra @chitraaum pic.twitter.com/Mv0BqfKxJS — Kosalendradas कोसलेन्द्रदास: (@Kosalendradas) June 18, 2022

Stop bhojpuri discrimination.. Add bhojpuri language also — RAVI SINGH (@ravi_singh09) June 20, 2022

Very nice effort to make Sanskrit a common language. It is such a beautiful language. Students of many states are now not able to learn Sanskrit because of regional language compulsion. But Varanasi has made such a nice attempt👌 — Khushboo Mehta (@Khushboo2611407) June 20, 2022

Lo. Ho gya .

I want to go there just to see the confusion https://t.co/cf7Za7TPVu — Indelible Human (@NolastnameSingh) June 19, 2022

To whom are u announcing?? https://t.co/4w2RuCoChq — Ashitaka (@sangislayer789) June 19, 2022

this is dope as shit https://t.co/HhrKHv5pl7 — fire lord srij 🍍 (@sckasturi) June 19, 2022

Why not in ancient Pali instead of Sanskrit ? I’m fluent ! https://t.co/SLO8H05Oy8 — The Cheshire Cat (@C90284166) June 20, 2022

The initiative was taken to give respect to the language.



