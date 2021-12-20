Recently, a resident in a UK neighbourhood, woke up to an entire procession of ice cream trucks. Hasan, an ice-cream seller aged 62, had passed away and the trucks had joined their colleague's funeral procession to pay a heartfelt tribute to him.
He had been selling ice creams for over 40 years in south-east London.
The resident shared a video on Twitter which is now viral.
The video has since been retweeted more than 115.5k times and evoked heart-warming reactions from netizens.
If someone put this in a movie I’d roll my eyes. It’s kind of really wonderful that it’s real. https://t.co/9K33D2FGZP— Joe Starr (@joestarr187) December 18, 2021
Solidarity in all flavours. https://t.co/T8q3Wz5uiY— Steve Ryan (@SteveRyanCP24) December 18, 2021
WAIT ICE CREAM TRUCKS ARE REAL???? https://t.co/bgVycdlhpi— Pou 🎄 commissions open 🎄 (@pouistired) December 19, 2021
He went out a King. #Respect https://t.co/tHjYRcQroL— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 17, 2021
My heart was not ready for this today 🥺 https://t.co/irUborf1vI— Coach Jackie Huff (@CoachJackieHuff) December 17, 2021
Great Things On Twitter, 2021 https://t.co/6BEc3RbtBN— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 17, 2021
this shit is actually so raw https://t.co/nL7GJGzoLt— jay (@BLKDlAMONDS) December 17, 2021
While the video is receiving a lot of heartwarming response, the Twitter user also urged people to show respect because it's a funeral video.
Are you also crying?