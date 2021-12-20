Recently, a resident in a UK neighbourhood, woke up to an entire procession of ice cream trucks. Hasan, an ice-cream seller aged 62, had passed away and the trucks had joined their colleague's funeral procession to pay a heartfelt tribute to him.

He had been selling ice creams for over 40 years in south-east London.

The resident shared a video on Twitter which is now viral.

just witnessed an ice cream man’s funeral and all the ice cream vans came and followed in solidarity I AM SOBBING pic.twitter.com/bJhyJj4JoK — Louisa Davies (@LouisaD__) December 17, 2021

The video has since been retweeted more than 115.5k times and evoked heart-warming reactions from netizens.

While the video is receiving a lot of heartwarming response, the Twitter user also urged people to show respect because it's a funeral video.

alsoooo would like to add this is someone’s funeral at the end of the day so plz be respectful! 💖 — Louisa Davies (@LouisaD__) December 17, 2021

