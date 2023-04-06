From using pepper spray during an argument to taking unsolicited videos of women, there are some things that can only be witnessed when someone is traveling in Delhi Metro.

And now, another video from the national capital’s metro is going viral for a ‘musical’ reason.

In the latest viral video, a woman can be seen dancing to a Bhojpuri track inside the Delhi Metro premises.

The woman, dressed in a bright red-hued saree, shook a leg on Khesari Lal Yadav’s Saj Ke Sawar Ke.

Needless to mention, her performance grabbed the attention of fellow passengers. While several people are complimenting her moves, others are calling her out for creating a nuisance.

For the uninitiated, Delhi Metro issued a warning against recording videos on the premises.