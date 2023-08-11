Trigger Warning: The following story discusses child abuse, please read with caution.
As much as we crib about our teachers while we’re in school, sometimes they end up being absolute lifesavers. For instance, this video has gone viral for how a teacher is seen giving kids a lesson on the difference between malicious physical contact and safe physical contact.
It’s a rare sight to see teachers give children a lesson on such an important issue. So many children experience child abuse without being able to fully process what they’ve gone through. All because they haven’t been taught to differentiate between good and bad kinds of physical contact.
Here’s how the internet has responded to the superb video:
Our education system may produce some of the best minds in the world, but we are still lacking when it comes to teaching kids useful skills that may help them deal with real life.