Trigger Warning: The following story discusses child abuse, please read with caution.

As much as we crib about our teachers while we’re in school, sometimes they end up being absolute lifesavers. For instance, this video has gone viral for how a teacher is seen giving kids a lesson on the difference between malicious physical contact and safe physical contact.

A female teacher explaining to children about good touch, bad touch, this country needs such teachers very much, salute to this female teacher. pic.twitter.com/9mVELV2dgn — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) August 10, 2023

It’s a rare sight to see teachers give children a lesson on such an important issue. So many children experience child abuse without being able to fully process what they’ve gone through. All because they haven’t been taught to differentiate between good and bad kinds of physical contact.

Here’s how the internet has responded to the superb video:

This teacher is doing a great job by Teaching Students about Good or Bad Touch.

This message must reach maximum parents and students.

Fantastic. We really need more such teachers. https://t.co/AyXJ8G2vtl — Bipin Kamat (@KamatBipin) August 11, 2023

Parents must teach this to their children#GOOD_TOUCH_BAD_TOUCH pic.twitter.com/IJ4GmfPkFT — Rubal thapliyal (@Rubalthapliyal) August 10, 2023

We as a society, needs more such teachers. A workshop on Good touch and Bad touch. Great work 👏 👍 pic.twitter.com/d84zBrhspO — chaudhary sahab (@ftywit) August 9, 2023

Good touch, Bad touch. pic.twitter.com/P0ibFfqOHp — Madhav Singh ✨ 💙 ✨ (@SendMadhav) August 11, 2023

Paraphrasing Dr. Kalam:

Three people can change the society: mother, father, and teacher. https://t.co/WdpPdV6WDP — Jay Vishwanath (@JayVPandey) August 10, 2023

This is how you educate kids if you are really into education and have the platform and power to do so..



(Not by milking money and creating unhealthy discourse ) https://t.co/P29H1QvMnX — Kalai |芸術| கலை 💚 🕊️ (@mynameisKalai) August 10, 2023

This should be conducted in every school! #BadTouch https://t.co/o9G7sEdW33 — Parag Patil (@ptl_parag) August 10, 2023

Our education system may produce some of the best minds in the world, but we are still lacking when it comes to teaching kids useful skills that may help them deal with real life.