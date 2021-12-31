I will call 2021 the surviving year. We dealt with a lot of things around us. 

While there were many difficult situations we had a few to chuckle at. Here's a look at viral photos of  2021 that broke the internet. 

1. When 600 Afghans were crammed into this US Plane to return home.

600 Afghans
Source: Ndtv

2. When the fairytale wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wowed us.

Vicky Katrina wedding

3. When India fought the second wave of Covid-19 and witnessed mass cremation.

Mass-Cremation: Second wave
Source: Reuters

4. When our health workers helped us to fight the battle with Covid-19.

health workers
Source: News18

5. When Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe title after 21 long years.

Harnaaz Sandhu

6. When Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the javelin throw.

Neeraj Chopra
Source: Hindustan times

7. When India men's hockey team won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after 41 years.

India men's hockey team
Source: The bridge

8. When one of the world's largest container ships got stuck in the Suez Canal, capturing the world's attention.

Suez Canal

9. When the Norwegian women's handball team fought against sexist rules. They no longer need to wear bikinis now!

Norwegian women's handball team
Source: Twitter

10. Amidst the chaos in Myanmar, sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng showed courage and knelt to the military to take her life and spare the children.

sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng
Source: The Guardian

11. When Tom Daley was seen knitting in the stands at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tom Daley
Source: Twitter

12. When the 'gutka guy' caught all the attention from India vs. New Zealand match in Kanpur.

India vs. New Zealand match
Source: Twitter

13. When Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stole all the attention from the groom.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
Source: Twitter

14. Remember the sad Pakistani fan we had? He finally smiled in 2021!

sad Pakistani fan
Source: Twitter

15. When a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and left us all shocked.

US Capitol attack

16. When Emma Raducanushe became the first British woman in 44 years to win a tennis Grand Slam title, that too at just 18 years of age. 

Emma Raducanushe
Source: Espn.in

17. When Bernie Sanders in mittens caught all the attention during Joe Biden's win in the US.

Bernie Sanders in mittens
Source: Twitter

18. When Amazon boss Jeff Bezos made a short journey to space.

Jeff Bezos

That's a whole lot of memories.

