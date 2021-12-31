I will call 2021 the surviving year. We dealt with a lot of things around us.

While there were many difficult situations we had a few to chuckle at. Here's a look at viral photos of 2021 that broke the internet.

1. When 600 Afghans were crammed into this US Plane to return home.

2. When the fairytale wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wowed us.

3. When India fought the second wave of Covid-19 and witnessed mass cremation.



4. When our health workers helped us to fight the battle with Covid-19.

5. When Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe title after 21 long years.



6. When Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the javelin throw.



7. When India men's hockey team won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after 41 years.

8. When one of the world's largest container ships got stuck in the Suez Canal, capturing the world's attention.

9. When the Norwegian women's handball team fought against sexist rules. They no longer need to wear bikinis now!

10. Amidst the chaos in Myanmar, sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng showed courage and knelt to the military to take her life and spare the children.

11. When Tom Daley was seen knitting in the stands at the Tokyo Olympics.

12. When the 'gutka guy' caught all the attention from India vs. New Zealand match in Kanpur.

13. When Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stole all the attention from the groom.

14. Remember the sad Pakistani fan we had? He finally smiled in 2021!

15. When a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and left us all shocked.

16. When Emma Raducanushe became the first British woman in 44 years to win a tennis Grand Slam title, that too at just 18 years of age.



17. When Bernie Sanders in mittens caught all the attention during Joe Biden's win in the US.



18. When Amazon boss Jeff Bezos made a short journey to space.



That's a whole lot of memories.

