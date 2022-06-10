We often come across posts and images on the internet that leave us with a mushy feeling in the heart. It is the happy and positive content, that brings more calm to social media in-between everything else that continues to happen in the world.

And today, it's a picture that speaks volumes.

Indian Army
Source: Twitter

Home Minister, Harsh Sanghavi took to Twitter to share a heartwarming picture of an army officer feeding a child. In the pictures that are making the rounds on the internet, the army officer is seen in the back of the ambulance. While he has the newborn in his hands, another officer helps him with a cloth. 

This is not the first time when a gesture made by the Indian Army officers has managed to win hearts. Such gestures always leave us with a smile and a sense of warmth for people who serve in the army. Harsh Sanghavi captioned the images, "When emotions and duty go hand in hand. Hats off Indian Army."

The post has more than 20.8K likes (at the time of writing this article) and netizens have a lot of love for the pictures. 

There's just too much warmth. 