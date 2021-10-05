IIT JEE is one of the most competitive exams in India at 10+2 level. Students start preparing for the exam as early as class 8th and 9th. It takes years of hard work to crack the exam and top rankers get admission to the most coveted engineering streams at IITs.

What do these toppers do after graduation? Do they take up jobs? Do they study further? Let's see what some of the IIT JEE toppers are currently doing.

1. Pranav Goyal, 2018, JEE Advanced AIR 1

He is currently pursuing B.Tech Computer Science from IIT Bombay.

2. Aman Bansal, 2016, JEE Advanced AIR 1

He pursued B. Tech. in Computer Science from IIT Bombay and is currently doing MS in Computer Science from Stanford University.

3. Satvat Jagwani, 2015, JEE Advanced AIR 1

He started his B.Tech at IIT Bombay in 2015 but then he dropped out in 2017 and joined MIT instead. He is currently pursuing MS in Computer Science at MIT.

4. Immadi Prudhvi Tej, 2011, JEE Advanced AIR 1

He pursued Electrical and Electronics engineering from IIT Bombay. Later he cracked UPSC CSE 2017 with AIR 24 and is now an Assistant Collector in Andhra Pradesh.

5. Simi Karan, 2015, JEE AIR 37

She graduated in Electrical Engineering from IIT Bombay and recently cleared UPSC CSE with AIR 31.

6. Shitikanth Kashyap, 2008, JEE AIR 1

When the results of JEE were announced in 2008, he fled his hometown Patna and went to Mumbai. because he couldn’t deal with all the media attention. After graduating in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur, he pursued PhD in Quantum Computing from University of Waterloo in Canada.

Currently, he is working as a Quantitative Analyst.

7. Achin Bansal, 2007, IIT JEE AIR 1

He pursued a degree in Computer Science at IIT-Bombay and currently works as Executive Director, Corporate Treasury Strats at Morgan Stanley, New York.

8. Raghu Mahajan, 2006, IIT JEE AIR 1

He spent two years at IIT Delhi and then moved to MIT to study Physics. Currently, he is at Stanford University pursuing a PhD in theoretical physics.

9. Sushant Sachdeva, 2004, IIT JEE AIR 1

Sushant is currently an Associate Professor at University of Toronto, Canada. He did PhD from Yale University and multiple research internships at Toyota, Microsoft and ETH Zurich.

10. Dungara Ram Choudhary, 2002, IIT JEE AIR 1

Dungara Ram graduated from IIT Kanpur in Computer Science. Later, he joined AirTight Networks, became a Team Lead and is currently working in Oracle as a Consulting Member Of Technical Staff.

A bunch of talented people, aren't they?