Our pets are our family. We love them to death. What could be scarier than a family member falling from a window in front of your eyes?

Rachel Green was receiving a parcel outside her house when she saw the sun's reflection in the window up in her house move. In a few heart-halting seconds that followed, Rachel saw her pet dog open the window and fall down.

Call it a positive reflex or a mother's rush to her child's safety, Green caught her falling dog just in time before it hit the ground.

Fortunately, the pet did not get seriously injured apart from developing a sore foot that got alright within a few hours.

Speaking to LADbible over this gut-wrenching incident, Rachel said how the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns have made her dog 'clingy.' She said, "She’s always been an independent dog but I guess she’s become clingy since the pandemic/WFH and always wants to be by my side. I just didn’t realize how far she’d go to do that."

What is scarier is our pet's unshakeable attachment to us. If your pet has this constant need to be by your side, you need to cautious. Incidents like these become a reminder that we need to be extra vigilant about our pet's safety.