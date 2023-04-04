From pudina and dhania to rai and ajwain, it’s, at times, hard to differentiate between some masalaas in our kitchen. I, personally, have to ask my mum to keep the required condiments aside when I decide to cook because it’s all so confusing!

And, it feels so great to know that I’m not alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sumit, a social media user, took to his account and shared two screenshots from a chat with his partner, where she shared two pictures, showcasing saunf and jeera, asking which of them is cumin.

He, of course, helped his ‘baby’ and she, in response, helped him. When he sent some laughing emojis, she cutely asked him not to laugh at her.

Sorry mumma main galat ladki ke sath fass gya 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Yy328pQFSw — Sumit✨ (@Anteryamiiii) April 3, 2023

Of course, netizens couldn’t control their thoughts and here’s what they had to say:

ADVERTISEMENT Kisi ek ko pata hona chahiye bas — whydahi(Himesh's version) (@vaidehihihaha) April 3, 2023

bhai woh teraa test leri hai ..baad mein tereko hi krna hai — Miss PUNditain🕊 (@niki_niki_shots) April 3, 2023

Bhai soong ke bhi toh pta lga sakta tha na 😑 — Adnan 🧞 (@whyyadnan) April 4, 2023

Itna to mujhe bhi malum hai — K ♡ (@sarphiribalika_) April 3, 2023

Bhai Kyu Jale pr zeera daal rha yaar 😏 — Pintu💙 (@Pintuu0) April 3, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT aisi ladki to mai bhi deserve krta hu 🥺 — spidy (@maihuspidy) April 3, 2023

Babu Shona Jadu tona hara dhaniya pudina waaaaahhhh ji wahhhh 😂 — 🌸 (@sarcastic_grrl) April 3, 2023

O bhai🤣 — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) April 3, 2023

Can you differentiate between saunf and jeera?