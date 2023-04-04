From pudina and dhania to rai and ajwain, it’s, at times, hard to differentiate between some masalaas in our kitchen. I, personally, have to ask my mum to keep the required condiments aside when I decide to cook because it’s all so confusing!
And, it feels so great to know that I’m not alone.
Sumit, a social media user, took to his account and shared two screenshots from a chat with his partner, where she shared two pictures, showcasing saunf and jeera, asking which of them is cumin.
He, of course, helped his ‘baby’ and she, in response, helped him. When he sent some laughing emojis, she cutely asked him not to laugh at her.
Of course, netizens couldn’t control their thoughts and here’s what they had to say:
Can you differentiate between saunf and jeera?