I remember my grandfather once telling me that I was privileged to have all the opportunities - good schooling, food, shelter, everything. But with this privilege comes more responsibility. And the least we can do is be kind to everyone.

A recent incident from Bhopal, where a woman was seen throwing fruits from a vendor's cart, reminded me of how we have forgotten our responsibilities as a human being.

As per reports, this happened in Bhopal's Ayodhya Nagar, a few days ago, but the video of the incident went viral on social media only now.

In the video, you can see a woman throwing one papaya after another on the road because the fruit vendor's cart bumped against her car. Apparently, she is a Professor at a private university in Bhopal.

As the passersby asked her as to what happened, she kept on shouting and smacking the papayas on the road and even showed them the dent in her car. A few people also reminded the woman that she wasn't wearing a mask but nothing stopped her.

From the woman destroying the fruits to nobody stopping her, netizens are pointing the insensitivity in the entire incident.

What I'm surprised about here is no one stopped her from throwing fruits on street. People are watching incidents like this and making films for social media but no one tries to help the poor guys. — Gaurangakrishna 🇺🇸 (@desaigk) January 11, 2022

This is crazy - making the poor vendor pay and acting like this and she is some professor ? What will be she teach to her students? — damodark (@damodark1) January 11, 2022

Ye paise ki akad hai

Abhi Thele wala ek repta maar deta to she would have cried Rivers https://t.co/oeJZcfXtDh — Mohammad Salman Sam (@imsalmansam) January 12, 2022

Sorry not sorry to say this entitled prick deserves a chamaat, zor se, kaan ke niche. https://t.co/PnOa2SKL6O — PratsD (@pratsd) January 12, 2022

The car in question was an Alto. Which makes her behaviour just way, way worse. https://t.co/QUe5jsWTVE — Uddhav (@UddhavParab263) January 12, 2022

While we cannot hear the audio properly in the video, the woman's actions are not justified. Can never be.