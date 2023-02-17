Ever since The Romantics started streaming on Netflix, it has become the talk of the town. The four-part docu-series, directed by Smriti Mundhra, has explored the legacy of Yash Chopra in a way that has never been done before. The series is a treat for all movie buffs.

1. The way in which she has always believed in him.

In The Romantics, Pamela recounts those days when the director faced many a sleepless night before the release of his first film as a producer ( Daag, 1973). She had always believed in his capabilities even when he wasn’t sure of things.

2. The way in which she has always supported him.

3. How she influenced the female perspective in Yash Chopra’s films.

The director often reached out to his wife to understand how the female perspective works. He took pointers from their conversations and added them to his women characters for a nuanced take.

One of the most interesting bits that The Romantics revealed was that Pamela Chopra had written the story of the hit film, Kabhi Kabhie (1976). The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles.

5. How both Pamela and Yash Chopra were invested in getting the music right for the film.

Uday Chopra reveals how his parents had a room dedicated to music and how they would spend hours going through different pieces to see what works for the movie. And that is how Yash Chopra’s films always had such good music albums!

6. Pamela Chopra was partly responsible for getting Punjabi music into Hindi films.

In the documentary, Pamela reveals how Yash Chopra knew of her passion for music and how he would invite her to music sittings for his films. It was in one of those sittings that she had sent across a suggestion that has partly shaped the music in films.

7. Pamela was the glue that kept people together.

8. Everyone knew she was the better half.

Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra were a power couple of sorts as Amitabh Bachchan recounts in The Romantics.

