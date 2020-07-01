In his latest address to the nation, PM Modi, urged all countrymen to caution and stop all those who are not taking social distancing seriously as we enter Unlock Phase 2.0.

Jo log niyamo ka paalan nahin kar rahe hai, humein unhe tokna hoga, rokna hoga aur samjhana bhi hoga.

His words immediately went viral on social media and netizens imagined different scenarios.

On the same lines, we thought what are some important things we'll have to caution and stop the government from doing.

In October 2018, India unveiled the tallest statue in the world. Standing 182m tall, the statue cost the state exchequer a whopping ₹3000 crores. And more such statues are being planned.

Cases of police brutality are on a rise in India. Recently, the custodial deaths of Jeyaraj and Bennicks in Tamil Nadu created massive outrage among people. In 2019 alone, India recorded 1731 custodial deaths i.e., 5 deaths daily.

According to a report by Amnesty International, 65% of the hate crimes in India are committed against Dalits.

Be it for developmental projects like roads, railways and industries, or deriving sadistic pleasure, we have inflicted cruelty on wildlife and most of these deaths never get justice.

At 7.78%, India's unemployment rate was at a record high in February 2020.

With no roofs on their heads, no food and water, and no means of livelihood, lakhs of migrant workers were forced to take off on foot during the coronavirus lockdown. Many of them lost their lives to hunger and accidents.

Recently, banks in India technically wrote off loans of top defaulters worth ₹68,000 crore.

BJP launched a virtual campaign for Bihar elections, last month, which cost an estimated ₹144 crores.

From Jamia University to JNU, there have been several instances of violence against students in the recent past.

In 2018, India was ranked as the world’s most dangerous country for women due to the high risk of sexual violence.

Last year, we saw the government rushing through and passing 12 bills in one session. This was the highest number of Bills passed in a session in over 15 years.

The controversial Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the government, last year, bypassing the constitutional route.

BMC decided to fell 2,646 trees in Aarey forest to build the metro car shed.

In India, instances of humiliation and harassment are common in the name of protecting the Indian culture.

According to reports, India shuts down the internet more than any other democracy.

In 2018, UP govt. changed the names of at least 25 places. This year too, Tamil Nadu govt. renamed 1,018 places in the state.

According to Economic Survey, the gender gap in the Indian labour force is over 50%. Add to that, the fact that women have zero representation in important discussions held by the PMO.

According to reports, as many as 22 FIRs were filed against various journalists while the lockdown was in progress.

Design Credits: Nupur Agrawal