Almost every family has a 'black sheep,' someone who is always doing things differently, pushing others to do the same, and is sometimes chided for it. Nothing, after all, kills a family gathering like someone espousing their progressive beliefs at the dinner table, right? At least in some Indian households, this is the case.
A Twitter user recently shared a story of a relative who was much ahead of his time and was shunned by everyone.
In a long thread, the user described the person who was an evangelical atheist, thought marriage was nonsense, and pushed women to seek jobs and hold their spouses accountable.
After reading this Twitter thread, one of two things may happen: you may be reminded of someone, or you may realise you are the actual "black sheep" in your family.
That's how several people responded to the post, sharing stories about relatives or parents who were ahead of their time.
It's my father. Was ostracised & treated as a madman but was way ahead of his time.— Rahul Soren (@rahulsoren) May 5, 2022
I was 16 when Patti told me that I shouldn't get married till I was economically and emotionally independent and to resist anyone who'd tell me otherwise— Natasha (she/ her) 🌈 نتاشا (@nuts2406) May 4, 2022
Yes, can’t say he was a mad man. But my grandad was way ahead of his time. He always asked me to question things (rituals etc). Live a life without chasing ‘security’. Empowered women in the family.— Abhilash Ashok (@amabhilash92) May 4, 2022
When I was 10, and my aunt was about to be married, my grand aunt (grandma’s sis) suggested to her that she should have a live-in relationship to see if it will truly work out.— Irshad Daftari (@daftari) May 4, 2022
Way ahead of time:— BG 🖤 (@joBeeGeorgeous) May 5, 2022
my grandmom taught me self love before insta era https://t.co/e2kf9RTiKc— artvandelayimportexportwala (@erewasshrinkage) May 4, 2022
My father wrote an article on transgender or as he wrote it back then "the third gender" rights in I think the 70s. The cutout is still somehwere in his archives, which I found after his death. https://t.co/2RyzwqPuAx— Anwiti_ (@AnwitiSingh) May 4, 2022
This was my mom. She was called names for being a lil progressive. Now they're seeing their own daughters do the same and realizing how my mom was right abt things all along. It's very amusing to watch 😆 https://t.co/ixsz4Vigbh— Toto (@whatevabiyatch) May 4, 2022
I am starting to realise I'll be the aunt in my family that children will be warned about. Ah! I absolutely can not wait for the day.