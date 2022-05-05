Almost every family has a 'black sheep,' someone who is always doing things differently, pushing others to do the same, and is sometimes chided for it. Nothing, after all, kills a family gathering like someone espousing their progressive beliefs at the dinner table, right? At least in some Indian households, this is the case.

A Twitter user recently shared a story of a relative who was much ahead of his time and was shunned by everyone.

In a long thread, the user described the person who was an evangelical atheist, thought marriage was nonsense, and pushed women to seek jobs and hold their spouses accountable.

Have you had someone in your family who was WAY ahead of time. Who said stuff 20-30 years ago that everyone is saying now but was ostracised and treated as a madman/madwoman?

Remember I had this maternal uncle who said the MOST scandalous things in public — Revs :) (@Full_Meals) May 4, 2022

He would keep saying that wars over religion would be the reason the world would end and it is what would eventually divide people and make them kill each other — Revs :) (@Full_Meals) May 4, 2022

Encouraged his sisters to learn driving and get jobs and hold their husbands accountable. Encouraged one of my aunts to get a divorce in the 90s when the entire family was against it and stood by her. — Revs :) (@Full_Meals) May 4, 2022

He died recently and truly felt like the family breathed a sigh of relief. But I have been wondering if all of our families had people like that who were just wayyy ahead of their times, who would have flourished today but led sad lives and died. — Revs :) (@Full_Meals) May 4, 2022

After reading this Twitter thread, one of two things may happen: you may be reminded of someone, or you may realise you are the actual "black sheep" in your family.

That's how several people responded to the post, sharing stories about relatives or parents who were ahead of their time.

It's my father. Was ostracised & treated as a madman but was way ahead of his time. — Rahul Soren (@rahulsoren) May 5, 2022

I was 16 when Patti told me that I shouldn't get married till I was economically and emotionally independent and to resist anyone who'd tell me otherwise — Natasha (she/ her) 🌈‏ نتاشا (@nuts2406) May 4, 2022

Yes, can’t say he was a mad man. But my grandad was way ahead of his time. He always asked me to question things (rituals etc). Live a life without chasing ‘security’. Empowered women in the family. — Abhilash Ashok (@amabhilash92) May 4, 2022

When I was 10, and my aunt was about to be married, my grand aunt (grandma’s sis) suggested to her that she should have a live-in relationship to see if it will truly work out. — Irshad Daftari (@daftari) May 4, 2022

Way ahead of time:

Scandalous vs revolutionary. https://t.co/0DWizTwLDZ — BG 🖤 (@joBeeGeorgeous) May 5, 2022

Daadu (paternal grandpa) was an atheist since the 40s. The man was more progressive than his children! https://t.co/3OdpaEi5Lk — Sunanda. (@Theorem_Poem) May 5, 2022

I'm currently the madman of my family without a doubt https://t.co/OMw9jOSeef — spyy RRRanger🐦 (@spy_ranger45) May 4, 2022

my grandmom taught me self love before insta era https://t.co/e2kf9RTiKc — artvandelayimportexportwala (@erewasshrinkage) May 4, 2022

My father wrote an article on transgender or as he wrote it back then "the third gender" rights in I think the 70s. The cutout is still somehwere in his archives, which I found after his death. https://t.co/2RyzwqPuAx — Anwiti_ (@AnwitiSingh) May 4, 2022

This was my mom. She was called names for being a lil progressive. Now they're seeing their own daughters do the same and realizing how my mom was right abt things all along. It's very amusing to watch 😆 https://t.co/ixsz4Vigbh — Toto (@whatevabiyatch) May 4, 2022

I am starting to realise I'll be the aunt in my family that children will be warned about. Ah! I absolutely can not wait for the day.