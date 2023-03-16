Guneet Monga, the lady who brought home the Oscars for Best Documentary Short for The Elephant Whisperers and made the country proud was denied the chance to speak after the win. It might have been okay had it been a common practice to let only one of the recipients speak but sadly, it isn’t.

Right after Guneet Monga was denied her chance, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse won the award for Best Animated film, and the filmmakers, two British men, came on the stage. The difference? This time both Charlie Mackesy and Peter Baynton got the chance to speak.

We are not saying Charlie didn’t deserve to speak, all we are saying is so did Guneet.

What makes it worse is the fact that you can clearly see Guneet all ready with her cell phone, excited for the speech but as soon as Kartiki finishes her speech, the music, queuing them to leave, starts playing and both the ladies had to leave the stage.

In a clip going viral on Twitter, a guy with the handle iam7EVN points out the different treatment both parties got. If this isn’t blatant racism, I don’t know what is.

this needs to be talked abt more this is insane pic.twitter.com/LmOSjM16N4 — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) March 14, 2023

The internet agreed how unfair it was for the Academy to do that, but most pointed out that that’s what the Academy has been doing for years and although it’s extremely heartbreaking, it’s nothing new.

they don’t even try and hide it???? — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) March 14, 2023

This pissed me off so much watching live!! You could tell how excited she was to speak the entire time with her phone out/speech ready. If I, a viewer, could tell she had something to say, there’s zero excuse for the trained professionals running the show 😒 — Garrett (@thechromatican) March 15, 2023

she was all prepared with her speech on the phone too☹️☹️☹️ — ri KENSTEWY CANON (@hosseiri) March 14, 2023

AND HER SPEECH WAS BEAUTIFUL!!!!!! she should've been able to say it right at that moment 🙁 — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) March 14, 2023

Thank you for this! I noticed it too and was going to time it as well. It’s so fucked up. — Aneesh the Actress🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@aneeshshethacts) March 15, 2023

Yes, I noticed it too! And I was incensed (to say the least) 😡, causing me to yell a few .. er.. unladylike words at the TV 📺

🙈 — Darshan's Assertions🫶 (@Sayanikudi) March 16, 2023

🙈 — Darshan’s Assertions🫶 (@Sayanikudi) March 16, 2023

Literally every year they do this — Trevor Official (@TrevorAugust) March 15, 2023

i don’t understand why they cut off speeches at all like just cut the monologues or performance clips or whatever. what do you think im watching this for? the commericals? — Will 🦈 // Thank You Rocky 🐺 (@ushijiminy) March 15, 2023

The level of disrespect the oscars continues to show year after year is getting old. I don't watch it, and I don't feel sorry for the people who seek its validation. — Mr. Wap Kon Jorge 🇭🇹 (@Wopkonjorge) March 15, 2023

India finally getting more recognition for their work in the film industry and then they pull this… — Freya (@idatelizzie) March 15, 2023

i actually cried i felt so bad she didnt speak and i saw how she was prepared and had her phone and she didnt get to :/ — kay (@filmcelia) March 15, 2023

But I’m so glad that Kimmel got to ask humans rights hero Malala Yousafzai if Harry Styles actually spat on Chris Pine. Great use of our time. — caleb burns (@slaayleb) March 15, 2023

Academy being racist. What else is new ? https://t.co/kkL0NqY62C — Sanket🔗 (@spilledink___) March 16, 2023

The documentary about Navalny also got tons of time to accept AND his wife got to speak so… yes, it's very wrong that they cut off this Indian woman's acceptance speech. Like foul. https://t.co/RjaIFriVT8 — 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙵𝚞𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎 𝚒𝚜 𝙱𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚔 (@CourtneyBanks) March 16, 2023

If only they would have let Guneet speak, everyone would have gotten the chance to hear the beautiful words she had to say. But thankfully, a reporter gave her that chance, and this is what she said –

My heart is full of love and excitement, most of it imbibed from everyone in India cheering for our win.



So grateful to the visionary filmmaker @EarthSpectrum and to @netflix who gave us the biggest stage in the world. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India. #Oscar pic.twitter.com/yq6bur69LH — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) March 13, 2023

To all the women watching – the future is audacious, and the future is us, and the future is here. Guneet Moga

But, sadly, we were robbed of these inspiring lines because the showrunners decided that an Indian woman didn’t have anything important to say.