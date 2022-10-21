Travel via road and you’ll find plenty of corrugated shacks where underprivileged families live all cooped up inside one small space. They try to make ends meet by becoming migrant workers or selling roses, sliced coconuts, posters, pens, pop fiction, and whatnot on the road as the red light halts all traffic. While they’re trying to make a life amidst their challenges, it’s not okay to churn some frivolous Instagram content out of their struggles. What’s also not okay is to paint oneself dark to fake poverty.

Apparently, an Instagram influencer has been painting herself dark, selling roses on the streets, and acting as a poor person. What’s more problematic is not many people had been finding it worrisome. A Twitter user, Rutuja, has called it out.

Do people really not see what's wrong with darkening your skin, acting like a poor person and appropriating poverty for clout? There are so many things messed up with this I cannot even begin — Rutuja (ऋतुजा) 🇮🇳 (@Havaldarshinde) October 20, 2022

When did dark skin become an indicator of poverty? People worldwide have been fighting against superficial beauty standards that associate success and failure, wealth and poverty, beauty and ugliness under the brackets of white and black. Deliberately darkening the skin color for some random reel (with a massive audience applauding the content) reflects society’s collective failure in the fight against these baseless standards.

Here’s how people are reacting to it.

This is crazy. https://t.co/AbHWpkuqMb — yasmin pasha یاسمین پاشا (@yasminpasha) October 21, 2022

Content k liye kuch bhi karege. Problematic asf this person is. https://t.co/sGzSD4sbOI — kay. (@fryfrenchmonste) October 21, 2022

Why do people associate poverty with dark skin nd the other way around.. even in indian movies if they wanna show a family/person who is poor nd lives in a rural place.. they darken their skin even tho the actors playing them is lightskin.. for eg rashmika's character in pushpa.. https://t.co/PwbQOC0Ugk — Thaara🖤🌌 (@10ikshima) October 21, 2022

Wtf , peoples are crazy https://t.co/YZmUjxY50P — jayam vijay (@jayamvijay14) October 21, 2022

Likes ka chakkar Babu bhaiya, likes ka chakkar 😅 https://t.co/b8VBa0Nru6 — Sayan_lightsarmy (@Tux_Boi) October 21, 2022

Gareeb dikhna hai, kala paint laga

leti hu. ⚫️ https://t.co/Vtctp5Flxf — Chewy Suárez Kumar 🏐 (@Chewy_Suarez_) October 21, 2022

People go to highly famous & expensive schools & colleges but come out with poor brains.



Attitude of people is the main problem.



-Poor are dark

-Farmers wear dirty cloths, eat only chilly & onion

-Rich are fair, talented, smart, beautiful etc

Are some superstitions in society. https://t.co/Qo77YzW9kS — *The_Happiest* (@plutotrainings1) October 21, 2022

The new low for the entitled. https://t.co/RvTMDania6 — Christy (@cjnomad007) October 21, 2022

DAMN!! What kind of people live in this world!! She is dressing up as poor woman darkening her face, her body, putting heavy make up to look a black poor lady!! All for what, some LIKES and popularity😲🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/S9shGuNGAv — Shantinath Chaudhary (@shantihp) October 20, 2022

When schools teach shiz like ‘ dark skin is ugly and white skin is beautiful,’ can we even blame adults for reinforcing similar stereotypes! (Not a question)