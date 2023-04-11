There are certain places in India that make you feel like you are not living in India. And I’m not talking about those picturesque travel locations which make you feel like you are in Switzerland or Mount Rainier. I’m talking about those places that feel very dehumanising. Quite recently, a Twitter user summed that feeling up by equating that dystopian feeling to living in a high-rise residential complex in Noida.

Taking to Twitter, a user who goes by the name Matcha, revealed how living in a Noida high-rise society is like “living in a dystopian fever dream”. The user added how the security is “tighter than an airport”, basic amenities are far away, and even visiting a food truck is seen like a drive-through.

living in noida high rise societies is like living in a dystopian fever dream, the security is tighter than an airport, getting entry in these societies is as difficult as getting a visa appointment, there’s toddlers playing in the park with a 7-8 yo girl (whose mostly the + — matcha (@matchaherb) April 9, 2023

The user said that the kids playing in the park are “mostly the daughters of their full-time house help” who are tagged to each of these toddlers with a water bottle for the kid. The areas are inaccessible and the city isn’t walkable. He also added that “the nearest petrol pump is always 10 kilometres away.”

park their cars, they just sit in their cars while the helper of the food truck comes with the menu first, then again to take your order, then again to serve you food, then again to take away the plate, then again to collect the plate. — matcha (@matchaherb) April 9, 2023

Talking about how people also treat food truck owners, the user how people just sit in their cars while the helper of the food truck comes with the menu first, then again to take your order, then again to serve the food, then again to take away the plate, then again to collect the money. And all of this always causes a roadblock.

Now, it does not take a genius to understand how true all of this is. Every sentence in that thread is real and it goes on to show how high-rise societies have an air of privilege and a prevailing sense of entitlement. The worst part is that this tweet does not just show the class divide. These high-rise society residents form just a small population, then we have the upper middle class, then the middle class, and the lesser privileged families. It is insane.

The tweet got people talking. It has been viewed over 49K times and has fetched over 800 likes and many retweets and comments.

Here’s what people had to say.

Live in NOIDA long enough and you'll know why every society needs airport like security 😭😭 — dua lipa's microphone stand (@arjun_singhhhh) April 10, 2023

Hmm – it's kinda true for all gated apartment complexes across India ! — Sunny Kumar Maurya (@sunnykmaurya) April 10, 2023

I have seen similar in Pune.

If any guests, Swiggy, Amazon guys comes, they send a notification on owners app , when they approve only they can enter.



I do not understand the need of such security. Its like outside Society is unsafe Bharat/ India and living in a bubble. — Engineer & Explorer (@roverrinks) April 10, 2023

I have to meet a friend in one of these high rises coming Monday at 9:00 AM, planning to reach by 8:00 AM and have all the paper work neatly stacked in a folder. — BilluKePapa (@PuneetBishnoi) April 10, 2023

Noida best country in the world https://t.co/CanpPx4lIO — baby formula (@enoughofmeok) April 10, 2023

And if you come from a small town you’ll be puzzled that they have apps for entering and leaving the premises. Why is everything about cars? Where are the humans? Why there are more bovine animals on the street than humans? https://t.co/J8yOmUiBW1 — kalim (@akhmxt) April 10, 2023

Sounds so miserable, this is what the upper echelon of society decide to do? Live in this dysfunctional dystopia? https://t.co/FvHM7idA3P — carrottop: hating era (@Lydsy22) April 10, 2023

It’s like an Indian rendition of Parasite and this tweet very accurately sums up the sub-class divide.