Mirzapur, the show, might be infamous for its gangsters but it would appear some of that has rubbed off on a school teacher from the same town. In a photo that has been going viral on Twitter, the principal of a school is seen dangling a 5-year-old from the first floor as a punishment.

#Mirzapur (UP): In a shocking incident, the principal of a private school dangled a child upside down from the first floor of the school building as a punishment of sorts.



The photograph of the boy dangling down and scores of children looking on, has gone viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/PdPXlXYQz5 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) October 29, 2021

Once the horrifying picture went online, Twitter was quick to condemn the action of this principal, with many demanding his arrest.

Is everyone stuck in a day job while daydreaming of becoming Kaleen Bhaia in #Mirzapur, or is this special? https://t.co/VbiXDApuQs — Abhimanyu Dhall (@abhimanyu_dhall) October 29, 2021

My home tutor also used to hang me from the roof of the house towards the military Daily Farm in my childhood 😂 https://t.co/oV3JjdHXuT — Vivek Singh Jadon (@Many_Faced_Guy) October 29, 2021

What the actual fuck is this? https://t.co/CbzqetUBKa — ɴᴏᴛ ᴀ ɴᴏʀᴍᴀʟ sᴏʟɪᴛᴀʀʏ ᴡᴇᴇᴘᴇʀ (@soIitaryweeper) October 29, 2021

Mirzapur Police has confirmed the arrest of the principal. Behind bars now@mirzapurpolice @ians_india https://t.co/uYnWTcXdoR — NISHIT DESAI-FOR-PAPERLESS INDIA 🇮🇳 (@desainishit) October 29, 2021

Seriously, is this a punishment for mischief done by a 5 year old kid ??? https://t.co/squ3SlyqCe — ଚିନ୍ମୟ ଚୌଧୁରୀ (Chinmaya Choudhury) (@chinmaya054) October 29, 2021

I hope he's suspended with immediate effect and not allowed near a student ever in the future again https://t.co/jz7fqhejWh — Dextro (@Dextrocardiac1) October 29, 2021

OMG what kind of Principal he is ruthless, can he do the same thing with his KIDS ? https://t.co/DUmarJVNhJ — CommonMan 🍥 (@Truly_CommonMan) October 29, 2021

This man should not be allowed to come anywhere near any children EVER. https://t.co/3Fxz8TEeDI — Manoj Das 🇮🇳 (@stingdas) October 29, 2021

Shameful that a child is subjected to this & other children are made to witness this act. https://t.co/qnX8dQLWJU — Kavya ಕಾವ್ಯ (@kavyasvoice) October 29, 2021

What the fuck? Punishments are forbidden in the schools right!? Specially for the toddlers. https://t.co/kNwt0ARPTf — Sab dafaa ho jaao (@teri_galliyaan2) October 29, 2021

That principal should be put behind bars.

What an A**hole https://t.co/1JoPr5Dn4d — Bhains Ki Puuch 🐮 🐄☼ (@MastiMainChull) October 29, 2021

This is a fucking crime 😳😡😡 https://t.co/dNPM6zlHOZ — Shrikanth (@afterdark0600) October 29, 2021

As the per latest reports, the principal has now been arrested.