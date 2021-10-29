Mirzapur, the show, might be infamous for its gangsters but it would appear some of that has rubbed off on a school teacher from the same town. In a photo that has been going viral on Twitter, the principal of a school is seen dangling a 5-year-old from the first floor as a punishment. 

Once the horrifying picture went online, Twitter was quick to condemn the action of this principal, with many demanding his arrest. 

As the per latest reports, the principal has now been arrested