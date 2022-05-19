Every so often, life gives us moments that make us believe in the existence of good (as much as we unfortunately, end up believing in the bad). This long-lost sibling re-union is obviously one of the them.

Recently, a Twitter user shared the story of Mumtaz Bibi and how she finally reconnected with her brothers who she parted ways with during the 1947 India partition.



Mumtaz Bibi was adopted by Muhammad Iqbal and his wife, Allah Rakhi after she was found with her dead mother who was killed by a violent mob. They were residents of Varika Tian in Sheikhupura district. And the couple never told her that she was adopted, until, Iqbal's health began to deteriorate some years back. After which, Mumtaz Bibi and her son Shahbaz began searching for her biological family.

One of the biggest advantages of Kartarpur Corridor has been that long separated siblings from 1947 have been able to meet each other.

Just watched a video of a Indian brother and his Pakistani sister meeting in Kartarpur.

Makes the eyes well up. pic.twitter.com/AY4ZAUQ2yG — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) May 16, 2022

After a lot of investigation, the two families connected through social media and finally decided to meet up. Mumtaz Bibi ended up meeting her long lost brothers Gurumeet Singh, Sardar Narendra Singh and Sardar Amrinder Singh who reached Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, after 75 long years!

Here's how people came forward to share their thoughts on the heartwarming moment.

Indeed emotional.



Kartarpur goes beyond separated relatives, just watch Vlogs made by average Indian. Heart touching feelings and views during and post visit. We need more people to people contact. — akifsaeed65 (@akifsaeed65) May 16, 2022

Partitioning of punjab was the Biggest political blunder of 19 th century — Jaskaranvir mander (@manderjassi05) May 17, 2022

"Invaluable Moments" Tears can't stop, and proud of them too!! — Mohamed Bashir (@Mbashir01) May 18, 2022

Earnestly wish your dream to come true! — balbirsingh mehandir (@bsmehandiratta) May 18, 2022

Wow that's good

👌📸🙏🙏📸📸📸 — Raja ji (@Kamalth94121676) May 17, 2022

Such meetings apart from bringing tears to our eyes also unfold the magnitude of human tragedy the most hurried Partition was responsible for. https://t.co/2n6Nypbeu9 — AP Singh (@APS588) May 17, 2022

I hope for them to meet more often and as often as they wish. Lahore is just one hour drive from Amritsar https://t.co/gkZGWi3s7y — Rishi Seth (he/him) (@sethrishi) May 17, 2022

This is beyond beautiful!