Every once in a while, the internet gives us stories and moments that melt our hearts. You know, the ones that either ease your soul or spark happiness within and make your day better.

Like this video, of an old Pakistani duo sitting together and singing Jaane Woh Kaise Log The (from the film Pyaasa), that has been receiving a whole lot of love from people online.

The video was originally shared by filmmaker Mahera Omar and the people in it are her aunt and uncle; Jamshed Omar and Shama Husain.

But, it's interesting to know that she had uploaded a different video of the two of them singing the song much before this video went viral. In fact, that one had been recorded approximately 8 years back!

And the second, most recent video of the adorable duo has been shared by India Cultural Hub, where many desis have commented and expressed just how lovely their voice is. It's almost got a healing quality to it TBH.

Take a look at all the love both Jamshed Omar and Shama Husain have gotten on this Instagram video.

Here is the full video that Mahera Omar posted on her YouTube channel, in case you were curious to see more. Because I know I was!

And, once again, people have left behind incredibly sweet comments on it. And we get it, because tell me these two didn't make your heart explode with love?

So much love here!