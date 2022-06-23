Some content simply makes our days a little brighter. It acts like a virtual hug and puts us at ease. For instance, this Reddit thread where people have come forward to share comforting facts!

In it, people have spoken about organisations doing good work and animal facts that'll make you feel like all is right with the world. Take a look for yourselves:

1. "There is a group of bikers called Bikers Against Child Abuse who support child abuse victims in court by looking tough and giving the kids confidence to testify against their abusers, it’s actually an international group."

- buffkirby

2. "Nurse here. If you're receiving a general anesthetic for a routine operation, and worried about dying while under the knife, please be aware there are about 7 different "levels" of stuff we can do to bring you back. So if the thing we normally do doesn't work, we've got plan B, then we've got plans C, D, E, F, G & H. (and we rarely need to even go to Plan C, let alone the rest!)."

- Icy-Revolution1706

3. "Crows will let other crows know if you’re a good person. Feeding a crow in your backyard can quickly become many crows over time since the rumour spreads. And nearby crows in your area will know you as one they like. They can also be known to be protective of you and even bring you gifts. Suffice to say, crows are one of the most intelligent creatures on the planet and they are truly underrated."

- BaldEagleNor

4. "Your body is home to its own unique ecosystem, the human gut. Sounds gross, but billions of little creatures living inside you are helping you digest things, dispose of waste, and survive natural toxins in the food you consume. If you ever feel like you're useless, or that your existence means nothing, that's not true."

- Sad-Championship931

5. "Zebras rest with their heads on each other's backs so they can literally watch their zebra buddies' backs. Plus it looks like a zebra hug."

- Spuriousantics

6. "The ozone layer is slowly repairing itself."

- BetterthanMew

7. "Swedish blood donors receive a text whenever their blood is used to help someone."

- Sad-Championship931

8. "This past year there has been a massive breakthrough on SIDS research. Meaning in the future, we may be able to detect SIDS in infants and possibly avoid as many infant deaths."

- IDrinkObamasSpit

9. "There is a type of mold growing on/around the Elephant's Foot in Chernobyl. This mold eats radiation, and the radioactivity of the Elephant's Foot has decreased drastically since the mold started growing there. I don't know, it's just comforting to me that the planet can heal no matter how bad the scar."

- quietfangirl

10. "Switzerland has implemented a scheme, ‘Time Bank’; which is an old-age assistance programme, under which, people can volunteer to look after the elderly who require assistance. And then, the number of hours they spend with or caring for seniors gets deposited in their individual social security account. Eventually, when the volunteer reaches an age when he or she requires support, this ‘Time Bank’ can help them by providing time-based services which include consultations, babysitting, hairdressing, gardening, tutoring, or any other time-consuming job in addition to being looked after by a volunteer as well. About 34 countries are trying to apply this scheme."

- ek_su_as

11. "Petting animals lowers cortisol."

- Level-Class-8367

12. "There's a volunteer organization called 'No One Dies Alone'. If you're at Sacred Hearts medical center, you're terminal, and you need a companion, someone to talk to, or just someone to hold our hand, they'll make sure someone will be there for you."

- Sad-Championship931

13. "If someone in the Netherlands passes away with no remaining friends or relatives, or their identity is unknown, a small funeral service will still be held for them, and a poet will come and read a poem for them."

- WeReAllMadHereAlice

14. "Cheetahs are very shy animals. So, some zoos give them support dogs like those for humans. It's the cutest thing ever. The bigger reason for this is that a cheetah's vision likes to hyper focus. In a crowd, like ones at the zoo, they get anxious looking at each individual and would try to analyze each person, which can be very stressful for them. Dogs are VERY good at reading groups and crowds. They pair a dog with the cheetah to rely on emotionally. If the dog is calm, the cheetah will trust them that there's nothing to worry about regarding those crowds. How does the zoo prevent the cheetah from killing the dog? They're typically introduced at a VERY young age and imprint on each other. Cheetah's are also not naturally driven to kill dogs as prey. A cheetah could kill a dog, but typically a cheetah would never hunt a dog in the wild."

- SnooWoofers455

15. "Sometimes dogs in movies have to have CGI tails because they keep wagging their tails. They are just so happy to be there!"

- Aggravating-Team8249

16. "Jupiter has been protecting Earth from almost every stray asteroid strike coming in from out of the solar system since the planets first formed."

- PirateKilt

We're doing alright guys. We're doing alright!