After BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya attacked one of India's favourite breakfast delicacies-- Poha, by implying that if you eat poha, you're a Bangladeshi, a lot of people from across the subcontinent were offended by this WTF logic.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya says some of the labourers carrying out construction work at his house recently were likely to be Bangladeshis as they had "strange" eating habits and were consuming only 'poha' (flattened rice) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2020

As a person who's grown up eating this age-old tangy awesomeness, at least twice a week for breakfast, I really couldn't wrap my head around this bizarre, statement. I mean why is poha suddenly deemed anti-national? What's the logic and agenda behind it?

I mean, how can anybody in their sane mind have an issue with poha? It is literally the only breakfast that will give you a tingle of sweetness along with a zing of spice. It's the perfect balance of flavours you need to kick-start your day.

How can you look me in the eye and tell me that you can resist a delish serving of poha that's topped with sev bhujiya and a lemon wedge? How can you imply that this harmless, flavorsome dish is "anti-national"?

Screw all of that, Poha is literally one of the few Indian delicacies that go beyond the state borders of our country. From Nagpur's tarri poha to kanda poha and Indori poha, almost every state has its own version of this staple breakfast of champions.

And as a person who's been living away from home and barely knows how to cook for survival, Maggi, eggs and the ready-to-eat-poha is literally how I sustain myself.

And excuse me, how are we forgetting the versatility of poha? Chewda is one of the most killer, crispy and delish chakna we have. And just to remind y'all that's literally dried, roasted poha.

As a country that proudly basks in the glory of its diverse culture, wherein every four miles the dialect changes, it is the aroma and flavours of food that binds us together and an unnecessary attack on a prevalent delicacy like poha won't be taken well by the citizens.

I mean there's patriotism in poha, the delicacy has elements of the tricolour, for god's sake. Think about it, the peanuts are orangish-brown, raw-soaked poha is white and the garnish (curry leaves and dhaniya) are green.

Divided by politicians, united by poha. Netizens defend their desi breakfast staple:

Dear #KailashVijayvargiya Ji



This morning I just had #Poha for breakfast in your honor.



And I loved it! You got a problem with that? pic.twitter.com/xnOsfewn9Z — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) January 25, 2020

My favourite Poha for breakfast: do I look like a Bangladeshi or does it make me one? #FoodBeyondBoundaries 🙏👍😄 pic.twitter.com/ABZ8fg3e49 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 25, 2020

Best #Poha is served at Marriott in Pune and Indore! pic.twitter.com/LDcJDmXNM3 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 24, 2020

I am holidaying at a Taj Hotel in Goa and they are serving the humble #Poha. Just wondering, would it change my nationality if I eat it. pic.twitter.com/CaRXoWYc8B — Jeetender Gupta (@jguptallb) January 25, 2020

Eating #Poha ...when wife is not at home u can make only #Poha

Eat #Poha & get NRI status of Bangladesh 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FnZ7WH2IpY — Shrikant Wankhade (@Shrikjw) January 25, 2020

Had some great #Poha for breakfast this morning, thinking of going to Bangladesh later! — Ria Kasliwal (@RiaKasliwal) January 25, 2020

If you go to Nagpur, at 5 in the morning, you'll see a line of people waiting to have Tarri #Poha at street-side shops.



Goddamn Bangladeshis. — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) January 24, 2020

Consuming poha, that's Indori to the core 😂 — Veer Sorrykar 🙏 (@sorry_kar) January 23, 2020

In Maharashtra we have poha every alternate day.

Not just for breakfast but sometimes evening snack and chiwda which lasts.



Is this some joke?#FridayThoughts — Kshitish Jeurkar (@Kshitwitt) January 24, 2020

WHO PUT THIS ANTI-NATIONAL #POHA IN FRONT OF ME!😤😳🤔 pic.twitter.com/p7mP3kd78k — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) January 24, 2020

At the health check up, post blood test, they give me #Poha for breakfast. I looked up and down at the clothes of Dietician and thanked him in Bangla. Why did the Bangladeshi respond to me in Hindi??? 🙄😇 — TellOnFace (@Telefacing) January 25, 2020

I can't tolerate this behaviour towards poha. Apart from maggie, #Poha is the only dish I know how to make. — NAZMA AAPI (Saloni Gaur) (@salonayyy) January 24, 2020

Anti national breakfast.🌞#Poha

I love Poha too much, and the fact that someone will use it to divide, is so unacceptable. Spare food for God's sake yaar.@TheDeshBhakt @stylistanu pic.twitter.com/dVBYPB8e3Y — Anannya (@andhbhaktcritic) January 25, 2020

BJP leader kailash vijarvargiya calls labourers Bangladeshi for a strange habit of eating #Poha



Meanwhile bhakts who were eating poha :- pic.twitter.com/nSJRYYuzNu — 🇮🇳 ساجد‎_خان (@khan_sajid009) January 24, 2020

This Bangladeshi cricketer played an important role in India's 2011 cricket world cup win!#Poha pic.twitter.com/jSy9wOvSWs — Rohit (@heel_rohit) January 24, 2020

Poha is the new anti national 😆😆😆 https://t.co/p6nu1HW7uZ — Praveen_Samuel (@rpraveensamuel) January 24, 2020

VVS and BJP MP @GautamGambhir were recently seen enjoying Jalebi and 'Poha' https://t.co/oXzCd5byh6 pic.twitter.com/brXFpRJcAk — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 24, 2020

