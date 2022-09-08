As we all know, the internet is an endless pool of stories and content that quite often leaves you wondering, "What in the world am I watching?" For instance, this video of man arriving in a Mercedes to pick up subsidized ration, that was recently posted by TV Journalist Nikhil Choudhary.

Punjab man picking up ration in his Mercedes
Source: twitter/NikhilCh_

In the video, we can see a man pull over, get out of his car and load bags of flour into his trunk. 

And of course, the internet is alarmed at the entire scenario, because it appears as though the man in question doesn't really require the ration. 

You can take a look at the entire video here. 

Here's how other netizens have responded to the video. Some speculated that perhaps the man was not the owner of the car and was simply picking up the ration for himself and others. 

While the content of the video is a little surprising, there may be multiple reasons this took place. Hopefully we'll find out soon. 