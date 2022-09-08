As we all know, the internet is an endless pool of stories and content that quite often leaves you wondering, "What in the world am I watching?" For instance, this video of man arriving in a Mercedes to pick up subsidized ration, that was recently posted by TV Journalist Nikhil Choudhary.

In the video, we can see a man pull over, get out of his car and load bags of flour into his trunk.

And of course, the internet is alarmed at the entire scenario, because it appears as though the man in question doesn't really require the ration.

You can take a look at the entire video here.

Under the free delivery of atta (flour) scheme of the Punjab Government, A person reached in a 'Mercedes-Benz' to get free wheat from a village depot (government ration shop) in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. pic.twitter.com/bHpLYneExD — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 6, 2022

Here's how other netizens have responded to the video. Some speculated that perhaps the man was not the owner of the car and was simply picking up the ration for himself and others.

He got 4 bags full of Atta! Probably he was buying for several families. If so, he would have needed some form of transport. Maybe his own Merc was cheaper than engaging a truck.

Anyway, his expense for the petrol of his Merc might have worked out more than the cost of Atta bags! — Ripu_Mardanan (@lsk2007) September 7, 2022

Wait they may even land in a helicopter if there was a helipad nearby — Ajay Iyer 🇮🇳 (@ajayiyer15) September 7, 2022

Might be a driver. Just because he cane in a merc doesn’t mean that he is rich. — S͡a͡n͡d͡b͡a͡g͡s͡ (@odradesh) September 7, 2022

May be he is the poor driver of a benevolent owner who lent his car.



Lateral thinking.



Don't ask why he did not give him atta instead. That is counter-lateral thinking. — Black Lotus - நிழலும் ஒளியும்! (@iKrishnaKamalam) September 6, 2022

Looks like this must be happening regular basis, videographer knows this will happen before the car approaches. — Kamdheen® (@kamdheen) September 8, 2022

While the content of the video is a little surprising, there may be multiple reasons this took place. Hopefully we'll find out soon.