Whenever a woman posts something on her social media account, men flock like bees to put forth their unsolicited comments. It would have made sense if the comments were constructive criticism. But going by what they reply to the woman’s post, it is plain shaming and bullying. A similar incident has come forward on Twitter where a user shared a woman’s Instagram reel with a nasty remark.
Taking to his Twitter, a user who goes by the name – Pakchikpak Raja Babu – shared a woman’s Instagram reel on his account. He shared the video with the caption, “Earlier people needed private fitting rooms to change clothes, now they do it on Instagram publicly.”
Take a look at his tweet here.
Now what’s problematic here is how he is shaming the woman for her content which is evident by the “changing room” statement. The woman uploaded her reel with her consent. What she does with her body is none of our concern. Do you find the reel objectionable? Don’t watch it. Simple AF. Also, none of what she’s doing is obscene. The problem lies when you sexualize women and their bodies while they are doing everyday things.
She is a beautiful and confident woman who does what she wants on her account. What’s also creepy is how he downloaded her reel and posted it on Twitter, without her consent. Consent is an alien concept for men and incidents like these prove it.
People took to the replies and left some pretty sexist and disgusting remarks.
While some people chose to echo the same tune, many called out the user for his shameful act. Here’s what they had to say.
Can we just let women be!?
Check Out- Men, You’re Being Sexist If You’re Doing Of Any Of These 18 Things