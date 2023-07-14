Whenever a woman posts something on her social media account, men flock like bees to put forth their unsolicited comments. It would have made sense if the comments were constructive criticism. But going by what they reply to the woman’s post, it is plain shaming and bullying. A similar incident has come forward on Twitter where a user shared a woman’s Instagram reel with a nasty remark.

Taking to his Twitter, a user who goes by the name – Pakchikpak Raja Babu – shared a woman’s Instagram reel on his account. He shared the video with the caption, “Earlier people needed private fitting rooms to change clothes, now they do it on Instagram publicly.”

Take a look at his tweet here.

Earlier people needed private fitting rooms to change clothes, now they do it on Instagram publicly pic.twitter.com/fQPgdEnoWC — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 13, 2023

Now what’s problematic here is how he is shaming the woman for her content which is evident by the “changing room” statement. The woman uploaded her reel with her consent. What she does with her body is none of our concern. Do you find the reel objectionable? Don’t watch it. Simple AF. Also, none of what she’s doing is obscene. The problem lies when you sexualize women and their bodies while they are doing everyday things.

She is a beautiful and confident woman who does what she wants on her account. What’s also creepy is how he downloaded her reel and posted it on Twitter, without her consent. Consent is an alien concept for men and incidents like these prove it.

ADVERTISEMENT

People took to the replies and left some pretty sexist and disgusting remarks.

Meri mummy mujhe maar maar ke flat kar deti…..inke parents inko kuch nahi bolte ? — Dr Poornima 🇮🇳🚩 (@PoornimaNimo) July 14, 2023

Aisi biwi ho to first day divorce dene me kaisi sharam — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) July 13, 2023

Bhai… Ghanghor kalyug aa gaya hai… Abhi toh naa jaane kya kya dekhna baaki reh gaya hai… 😮‍💨 — Yashasvvveeeee (@Yashasvi2904) July 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

These GRWM videos are all over instagram now, yeh ladkiya kapde badalte hue ghar mein bhi gate bandh karti hai ya nahi ?? — Akshit (@CaptainGzb) July 13, 2023

While some people chose to echo the same tune, many called out the user for his shameful act. Here’s what they had to say.

earlier men used to go to war and bring food to the table, now they got opinions about women who are way out of their league https://t.co/sNKCYu5PBi — femme (@messandry) July 13, 2023

stfu shes so pretty girls keep these videos coming we love to see https://t.co/586W2uGBmz — prerna⁷ (@analexhale) July 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Grwm videos r produced everywhere, in the west also, but it’s j the Indians who shit on women & sexualise the simplest of the things… https://t.co/YT3mAfiYZP — tanishqua (@tanshqua) July 13, 2023

Relax they're just undies. What, don't you wear them? https://t.co/y7xpSRdZM9 — Imthiaz Muhassin (@ImthiazMuhassin) July 14, 2023

Irrespective of the content, which I'm not a fan of (whether a male or a female), but people seething in the quotes and equating it with voyeurism are highly delusional to their guts and have never heard of the word consent. https://t.co/Fu2LGZrDHk — Shanaya 🍂 (@TweetMePlis) July 14, 2023

its funny how you are posting her stuff without her consent to get fellow men to slutshame her but its her being comfortable with her body and posting it with her consent is what triggers you https://t.co/cCsom6CVkf — s. (@yourastrogf) July 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

by God I can use this picture fucking anywhere on twitter https://t.co/j4f8MF2zw4 pic.twitter.com/10Gq6Ngb7h — sun-god (@yatharthsood00) July 14, 2023

Can we just let women be!?

Check Out- Men, You’re Being Sexist If You’re Doing Of Any Of These 18 Things