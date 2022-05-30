Some things about the world are just beyond comprehension. Like, certain social norms that operate the ways of the world on an unsaid mutual consensus. When you break these bizarre standards, you're frowned upon and made to feel uncomfortable. Why are some things socially acceptable and some unacceptable? Who makes these rules, and why does everybody follow them? 

Redditors are discussing such random socially unacceptable norms that really should be admissible, and we are with them.

via GIPHY

1. "Declining to be a part of someone's wedding party."

DanaeDo

via GIPHY

2. "Talking about your pay. I don't actually see what's wrong with it, it'll help decrease the pay gaps and increase pay transparency."

TheTechnicianGuy

via GIPHY

3. "Mental health off days basically. I know an organization which specifically wrote in their work contract that employees are not allowed to use their sick days for mental wellness purposes. I think we should get to decide when we are and aren't well."

Magnaflorius

via GIPHY

4. "Not being available 24/7. With phones, everyone expects you to be there day and night. Even worse with work and work emails. Sometimes, I just let it die so I can get some relief."

VergeIll

via GIPHY

5. "Not opening my front door. If you knock, and I don't know you, I am looking out my window first. And I may still not open my front door. I don't care if a stranger at my door thinks it's rude or how many people tell me it's weird. Just because I have a door doesn't mean I have to open it. Too many break ins/robberies. Not gonna happen. I'd rather be safe and considered a weird bitch."

Suspicious_Music_494

via GIPHY

6. "Men showing emotion."

PM_ME_SOME_HOPE

via GIPHY

7. "Educating kids on periods. I was shit scared when I got my first period in primary school, at the ripe age of 10, and didn't know what to do since no one had told because it was 'inappropriate.' I'm very thankful for movies like Turning Red nowadays."

mentallydistressed1

via GIPHY

8. "Saying NO. 'Can you help me with XY?' 'No.' Well, you aren't free from consequences like they refuse you to help with something."

GMSryBut

via GIPHY

9. "Women asking men out."

Jack1715

via GIPHY

10. "Breastfeeding in public. A mother is just trying to feed her child. You’re fucking weird if you find that sexual."

Zaharizaka

via GIPHY

11. "Refusing a public proposal. Also, in a lot of cases, not having or wanting children (especially if there's no medical reason)."

Extra_Control_6854

via GIPHY

12. "Being quiet."

Alarming-Ad-1226 

via GIPHY

13. "Refusing to socialize without excuses to spend a quiet night home. Sometimes, I just want to be alone and rest for a day or two. It's not personal, I just need to charge my batteries."

BluePassingBird

via GIPHY

14. "Drinking in the morning, if you got shit all else to do, why not?"

_Coffee-and-sarcasm_

via GIPHY

15. "Not having work for a while. If I have a bunch of money saved, why should I not just take 3 months of free time between jobs?"

Mad_Moodin

via GIPHY

16. "Enforcing boundaries with family and friends."

Savemyusernamedude

via GIPHY

17. "Curse words. People can get hurt/offended no matter what words are used...let me cuss, damn it!"

msReDDifyourenasty

via GIPHY

18. "Women with body hair (arm pits, legs, moustache, beard, toes)."

glad-water-851

via GIPHY

19. "Saying 'fuck you' to gender roles. If a guy wants to wear a dress there's no harm in it."

AlvahPuppy

via GIPHY

20. "Being braless in public."

dazedandconfused0403

via GIPHY

21. "Consensual poly relationships are kind of a taboo, and even as it isn't my cup of tea, I see other people being happy with having more than one SO."

Mtfdurian

via GIPHY

22. "Sex education."

Powerful-Angle-6642

via GIPHY

23. "Women openly talking about sex and masturbating."

Lanky_Tradition_4041

via GIPHY

What do you think shouldn't be socially unacceptable but it is?