There's so much discrimination in India that the real discrimination doesn't feel unfair at times. From lifts to queues and parking spaces, we do not fail to separate humans based on their caste, class, religion and professions.

Recently an independent photojournalist going by the Twitter handle @Hrsha posted a picture of a notice outside a lift somewhere in Hyderabad.

Sure, there's nothing unusual about the notice because we see it everywhere, every time. But there's a lot of things problematic about it.

How are maids, drivers or delivery boys, any less human? And who gave us the right to fine them?

They are coming to our flats/houses because we ordered food, or we need help with household chores. They are just doing their job that they do to earn a livelihood. Imagine you going to your office and there's a banner outside the lift saying, "Employees not allowed".

Ever since the picture was posted on Twitter, people have been reacting to it. While there are some ignorant souls who think this is the right and normal thing to do...

This is common in some societies . you have main lift,service lift,vendor lifts . In covid times , people should use respective lifts instead of any lift . If there is only one lift and such notice is given , that is wrong — Rajasekhar Danturti (@dprajasekhar) January 12, 2022

Whoever is saying that there's a separate service lift, honestly, I have never seen that lift clean and well-kept.

... A few humans believe this discrimination is uncalled for.

What about guests of residents? I’m assuming they are allowed to use the same lift as residents even though technically they fall into the same “visitor” category as house help, delivery persons, etc ? — nobody (@mujojoj0) January 12, 2022

So maid has to come by steps even if it’s 10th floor ?? Pathetic. — Srikanth M🦸‍♂️⚡️ (@yourssrilu) January 12, 2022

This mindset is prevalent in most Indian upper class society. There is a clear economic segregation happening here when questioned they always maintain owners Pay for maintenance and apartments. This BS and elite mindset is new Indian untouchability but sophisticated — ✌️PeaceMongerᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ ᴴᵃᵗᵉ (@PeaceMonger143) January 12, 2022

When Maids clean your house, make food for you, take care of kids, are all find however if Maids uses Main lift then they will be fined.... 5,00,000 years old Kulture. https://t.co/Na9GUh5IlJ — Amit (@Ikumar7) January 12, 2022

For some people, these category of workers are not humans! They treat them in the worst possible manner! Shame on their life lessons! 🤬 https://t.co/4dT0hSPsWT — Tinat (@SIANG16) January 12, 2022

Maids, Drivers and Delivery boys are the new untouchables. https://t.co/6FVyQ68meX — Prolific Thinker (@wtfex) January 12, 2022

In another country, you would have to deal with a law suit and be forced to pay through your nose for such blatant discriminatory practices. https://t.co/Fzb1ww0KmC — PatralekhaChatterjee পত্রলেখা চ্যাটার্জী (She/Her) (@patralekha2011) January 12, 2022

So many people in the comments thinking that service lifts are a great way to resolve this situation. The concept of a separate lift plays into the larger rhetoric around caste practices that aren't advertised as so. It makes no difference whatsoever. https://t.co/IVHy8WEoe8 — Koni | Ananya, Samix, Juhi and Aveevz stan acc | (@konikosh) January 12, 2022

It's sad to see this kind of discriminatory behaviour meted out to our fellow human beings who are just making our lives easier.