Classism is quite prevalent in our society. Each day, elites keep stooping low for how they treat the underprivileged class. Say, for example, a house-help gets a separate glass for drinking water. Sometimes, classism exists as a casual mockery around us that we tend to ignore.

Someone recently mocked a domestic worker over WhatsApp group. The house-help, which the person in question referred to as ‘maid’, created the group for informing her employers about the leaves. And it looked funny to the person. We wonder, why?

Representational image. Source: BabyCenter India

Kosha, who goes by the username, @imkosha, on Twitter, wrote, “Our maid just made a WhatsApp group of all the houses she works at to update about her leave plans.” While this statement wasn’t even required to be penned on social media, the Twitter user went on to add crying and laughing emojis.

Read the tweet here:

Our maid just made a WhatsApp group of all the houses she works at to update about her leave plans 😭😂 — Kosha (@imkosha) February 22, 2023

Surprisingly, some other elites also joined in to make fun of the house-help.

'mai kal nahi aayegi' — Kosha (@imkosha) February 22, 2023

Sahi hai😅😅 Hope this ultra systematic nature reflects in her work too😅 — Roopa B (@Roopa13B) February 22, 2023

Guess all employers know each other already, thru the gossip 🙂 – Accha to woh aap ho? 😀 — Rohan Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@ItsDeshmukh) February 22, 2023

People schooled the Twitter user and these other elites for mocking the house-help over something as basic as WhatsApp. Let’s check out their reactions.

People talk about dignity of labor and make fun of their maids using something as basic as Whatsapp. https://t.co/1zxdNH8Rbn — Dibyasundar Nayak (@dibyabttb) February 24, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT So condescending!



Reeks of privilege!



This also shows why democratisation of technology was necessary. https://t.co/R1yGiPIgUo — Amit Bhardwaj (@tweets_amit) February 24, 2023

Thread on the arrogance of the privileged and their contempt for the working class. https://t.co/LL72CMVyu5 — Clifton D' Rozario (@clifroz) February 23, 2023

That your maid made a Whatsapp group is at once tragic & funny to you, why? https://t.co/CHuhJnC8qT — anbudan BALA🎶எ.அ.பாலா (@AmmU_MaanU) February 24, 2023

The only correct reaction should have been "smart idea. Makes sense" https://t.co/sTKqzZ6IBu — rajneesh (@rajneesh49) February 24, 2023

Ismei kya funny hay bhay? https://t.co/o7w78wkugz — Bandkhor Future Aamdaar A 🇮🇳 (@AdvanceDexter) February 24, 2023

Ahhh, just one of those upper caste things. Yuck. https://t.co/qnSNAyImCW — jp (@mutta_pupsu) February 24, 2023

if someone with a 9-5 job did this,i bet this wouldn't have been a joke https://t.co/d88CiqBG5j — jana (@janan1i) February 24, 2023

Why is the fact that a maid can use WhatsApp for work so amusing to these people, exactly?



"They are all the same" and the rest of the comments in this thread are pretty awful… https://t.co/cmpXyVT6Ih — Kabira Namit Kapoor (@Kabira_Namit) February 24, 2023

This elite mentality 🤦🤦

Whats so funny here? Maid is just a another human being and technology is for all humans. It's not a elite thing anymore. https://t.co/JJBsb2rGDe — நிலா (@Nila_twitz) February 24, 2023

that’s genuinely smart what r u laughing at https://t.co/6obDLq2FHO — art museum gf (@unstablemaria) February 24, 2023

Desi women offer dignity to lower class women challenge – impossible. https://t.co/jKFts5JceB — MDK (@sarKyasm) February 24, 2023

nothing funny about this she's smarter than you https://t.co/zvvnqjksKV — horangay (@hoshyace) February 23, 2023

isme kya hi funny tha… https://t.co/2tUzBIad3p — rashi ☭ (@rdrshi) February 23, 2023

okay and she's smart for doing that. what's so funny you loser? https://t.co/p04L5DkNbe — mal (@whattfmal) February 23, 2023

"Haha lower income woman made a WhatsApp group to manage her work, *laugh emoji*"….is the gist of this tweet. Yikes https://t.co/8NorUZZUmq — Sabah (@_sabahgurmat) February 23, 2023

Everyone uses WhatsApp these days, irrespective of class, caste, creed, and gender. Since when it became an elite-centric? This incident was classism at its peak. Also, what’s the big deal about a house-help creating a WhatsApp group to inform about her leaves? Sounds like a great idea to me.