Classism is quite prevalent in our society. Each day, elites keep stooping low for how they treat the underprivileged class. Say, for example, a house-help gets a separate glass for drinking water. Sometimes, classism exists as a casual mockery around us that we tend to ignore.
Someone recently mocked a domestic worker over WhatsApp group. The house-help, which the person in question referred to as ‘maid’, created the group for informing her employers about the leaves. And it looked funny to the person. We wonder, why?
Kosha, who goes by the username, @imkosha, on Twitter, wrote, “Our maid just made a WhatsApp group of all the houses she works at to update about her leave plans.” While this statement wasn’t even required to be penned on social media, the Twitter user went on to add crying and laughing emojis.
Read the tweet here:
Surprisingly, some other elites also joined in to make fun of the house-help.
People schooled the Twitter user and these other elites for mocking the house-help over something as basic as WhatsApp. Let’s check out their reactions.
Everyone uses WhatsApp these days, irrespective of class, caste, creed, and gender. Since when it became an elite-centric? This incident was classism at its peak. Also, what’s the big deal about a house-help creating a WhatsApp group to inform about her leaves? Sounds like a great idea to me.