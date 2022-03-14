So, it's one of those days when you wake up at an ungodly hour and see rich people playing poor. Of all the times Elon Musk and his partner Grimes have hit the headlines, this one's pretty problematic.

In an interview, Grimes — with whom Elon has two children — dismissed the assumption that the tech magnate lives a king-size lifestyle by insinuating that at times, the billionaire lives below the poverty line.

She proceeded by adding,

To the point where I was like, can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house? Where the neighbors, like, film us, and there's no security, and I'm eating peanut butter for eight days in a row?

She exacerbated it by saying that Musk wouldn’t even get a new mattress and once replaced his mattress with one of hers when there was a hole in it.

Clearly, every word uttered by the musical artist reeks of privilege and ignorance. Somebody needs to school her that having a frugal lifestyle does not imply living below the poverty line. FFS.

If it was an attempt to relate with the masses then Grimes miserably failed at it. A billionaire eating peanut butter in a $40,000 house, at any day, cannot be deemed poor. What she lacked was a basic understanding of BPL- which is a life-and-death situation.

Her offensive comments met with 'grim' criticism online. Well, this was bound to happen.

Is anyone going to break the news to Grimes that being cheap is not the same thing as being in poverty oh my God https://t.co/lAJWwzawnd pic.twitter.com/tXjY0yw62S — Britt (@britbrittbree) March 10, 2022

Very curious what Grimes' idea of what poverty is. https://t.co/92eoXHrs91 — 🕯They/Them Guy Ephraim🕯 (@EphraimOvKnives) March 10, 2022

everyone talking about grimes baby no ones talking about the fact that she voluntarily ate peanut butter eight days in a row and said she and a billionaire are living below the poverty line pic.twitter.com/lA2R8EocOj — jo (@alfredosaysno) March 11, 2022

I usually love when two weirdos get together and are weirdos together in love but I’m going to need Grimes to shut up about how Elon “lives below” the poverty line when the dude is a billionaire and there is kids starving in every community in the “richest” country in the world — sommer (@sommermae_) March 11, 2022

did grimes really say that elon sometimes lives BELOW the poverty line, its the whiteness and priviledge behind that 💀🤢 — adenosine triphosphate (@SanElDestructor) March 10, 2022

somehow grimes and musk playacting at being poor enrages me the way a 100m dollar yacht doesn't. like fuck you. living below the poverty line is a life or death situation, not your fucking aesthetic you vile pieces of shit.

my entire fucking day is ruined just reading about them. — Amrita (@amritaIQ) March 11, 2022

Tried to read the Vanity Fair interview w Grimes yesterday but couldn't even finish. 1 thing is to be so priveleged that you can outsource carrying your own kid, have nannies 24/7, jet around etc. But to then say u don't have a lavish lifestyle? God these people r so out of touch — Julia is boostered 🧬🧬🧬 (@JuliaWalliin) March 11, 2022

Grimes said Elon Musk lives in an “insecure 40,000 house below the poverty line.” This is apparently the house. Like wow. I too live in a studio apartment. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/igAOaBPmmP — ✨K✨ (@strugglesaurus) March 12, 2022

If only money could buy some common sense and sensitivity.