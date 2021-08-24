Constantly trying to overcome the hurdles put by society and the law, justice often eludes Indian women, who, in many cases, fail to prove that they were assaulted because the evidence isn't even recognised as evidence.

To add to that, our courts often have the unjust desire to rehabilitate guilty men and let them go without serving any kind of sentence. Here are 8 reasons why men should not be charged for assault, according to Indian lawmakers.

1. Because they are an IIT student and hence, a "talent" and "state's asset".

"Clear prima facie case against accused but State’s future asset, talented student:" Gauhati High Court grants bail to rape accused IIT student



report by @SuryamShagun #Gauhati #highcourt



Read story: https://t.co/vNjuKer9Ui pic.twitter.com/NqvW2s7fLw — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 23, 2021

2. Because they can simply marry the woman they violated and undo all the damage.

Supreme Court hears a case where a government servant is accused to have seduced and raped a girl



CJI: Will you marry her?



Lawyer: Will take instructions



CJI: you should have thought before seducing and raping the young girl. You knew you are govt servant. #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/1XNSz2OsHs — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 1, 2021

3. Because sometimes, the woman doesn't "behave like a rape victim".

Tarun Tejpal’s verdict furthermore adds to the reasons why women in India DO NOT file a case against their employers for sexual assault. What does “woman didn’t behave like rape victim” even mean. Disgusted but not shocked. Everything about this country is a joke. — Damini Shrivastava (@DammitDamini) May 27, 2021

4. Because the woman they violated falls asleep after the act, which, of course, is "unbecoming of an Indian woman".

The court observed that her explanation that “after the perpetration of the act she was tired and fell asleep, is unbecoming of an Indian woman.”https://t.co/AXktlrGTZ9 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) June 25, 2020

5. Because if he is married to the woman, she is his property.

TW: Rape



In a recent hearing, where a woman accused her husband of raping her, the Bombay HC said while what happened was “unfortunate,” it wasn't illegal.



Indian women can be violated by a man and not have any legal recourse because of one archaic law.https://t.co/FHfIFbI9aQ — Re:Set (@ReSet_Everyday) August 23, 2021

6. Because if there is no skin-to-skin contact, he is not a rapist.

Can a judge be ousted for passing such horrendous insensitive judgment. pic.twitter.com/GbsSANRuWK — mridula chakraborty.🇮🇳 (@mridula2c) January 25, 2021

7. Because the act of holding a 5-year-old girl's hand and unzipping his pants does not amount to sexual assault.

Justice Ganediwala acquitted a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl's breast because he did not make skin-to-skin contact; days earlier, she had ruled that holding the 5 year-old girl and unzipping the trousers do not amount to "sexual assault. https://t.co/RcOlfdRFuL — Kanimozhi (@kanimozhi) February 12, 2021

8. Because rape automatically becomes the woman's fault if she smokes, drinks, or has a casual sexual relationship, which makes her "promiscuous".

"India court blames 'promiscuous' rape survivor.". The sign says it all, the way forward is always education. https://t.co/ou39PC5hHI — Louise Demers (@Demlou) September 26, 2017

Absolutely gutwrenching.