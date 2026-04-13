On Tuesday morning at 7:33 AM Eastern Standard Time, President Donald Trump announced on his official Social account that the United States Navy would be “BLOCKADING” any and all ships attempting to enter or leave (through) the Strait of Hormuz. According to Trump’s announcement and reports on the negotiations between the U.S., Iran, and Saudi Arabia that were taking place in Islamabad, there was a breakdown of negotiations due to intense negotiations over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Trump Announces Strait of Hormuz Naval Blockade After Failed US-Iran Talks in Islamabad

The President wrote: “So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not. Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz.”

Trump went on to say that Iran had been using the Strait as a means of intimidation and financial leverage. He has stated on several occasions that Iran’s actions are the “world extortion,” by adding to this assertion with further statements about Iran laying down mines in the strait and charging vessels for passage through it.

“At some point, we will reach an ‘ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT’ basis,” Trump said, but added that Iran had not allowed that to happen by merely saying, “There may be a mine out there somewhere,” that nobody knows about but them.

The President continued to use very strong language, calling the situation “WORLD EXTORTION” and stated that “THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted.”

As well, President Trump stated further penalties would be enforced against certain Russia vessels that were allegedly paying Iran for their transits. “I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he said.

In addition, President Trump warned any Iranian who fired a weapon at any of the United States or any other peaceful vessel that they would be “BLOWN TO HELL!”

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Reveals How Strait of Hormuz Blockade Will Be Enforced

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) released a statement on X that included details about how to implement the blockade.

The CENTCOM statement said that the blockade would be upheld only against vessels shipping out of and into Iranian Ports and Coastal Areas, which includes all Iranian Ports in the Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman. Furthermore, CENTCOM clarified that the U.S. military would not interfere with shipping vessels that were moving between the United States and non-Iranian ports to and from the Strait of Hormuz.

Commercial mariners will be given additional information through an official announcement before the blockade starts: “Additional information will be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice prior to the start of the blockade. All mariners are advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact US naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches,”

According to reports, the United States will begin blocking all maritime traffic into/out of Iranian ports at 10 AM eastern standard time (EST) or about 7:30 PM IST on Monday, April 13.

The Strait of Hormuz is an incredibly crucial sea route with almost 20% of the world’s oil passing through it. Because India imports around 88% of its crude oil, it is very vulnerable to changes in the price of oil worldwide.

This means that while India is not actually fighting in this conflict, it is going to feel the direct effects if shipping routes are threatened or if there is panic in the oil markets!

But don’t panic just yet, here are all the things that could be affected that will help you to keep a plan handy.

Petrol, Diesel and LPG Prices Could Rise First

Fuel prices will probably be the first visible effect for people in India when oil prices change.

When there are issues in areas of oil production, the price of crude oil will generally spike as the market is reacting based on fear, not based on actual supply issues. If crude oil prices increase by 10%, economists estimate that it will lead to a 30 basis point increase in inflation in India.

If Crude oil becomes expensive then:

– Petrol and diesel prices are likely to increase

– Taxi and transportation fares will increase

– Delivery fees will likely rise

– Bus and logistics costs will probably increase

The issue around LPG is a different concern. India gets about 60% of its LPG from imports, and a large portion of that traditionally moves through Gulf waterways associated with the Strait of Hormuz. So while the direct issue is related to fuel oil, LPG is equally as important, as almost every kitchen in India will have some connection to this situation.

Why Grocery Bills and Household Expenses May Increase

Higher fuel costs will ultimately not stop at the pump. If diesel prices increase, it will drive the transportation costs of fruits, vegetables, grains, and other goods. Airlines will experience the same increase in their fuel expense for aviation fuel and may therefore need to charge higher fares.

As such, there could be many areas of the Indian household budget that will be negatively affected, including:

• Grocery costs

• Commuting costs

• Flight fares

• Online delivery costs

• Family’s monthly budget

Markets, Rupee, and Imported Goods May Also Be Impacted

India imports its oil from the world for US dollar-based money. Thus, when crude prices increase significantly, the cost of India’s imports will increase, and there will be downward pressure on the rupee.

A declining rupee will make all imported goods more expensive, including:

• Electrical equipment

• Industrial raw materials

• All edible oils

• Components of machinery

Markets also become jittery during conflicts in West Asia, particularly for the aviation, chemicals, paints, and logistics sectors.

Indians Working in the Gulf Region May Face Uncertainty

The Gulf region is interconnected to India’s economy, as India exports approximately $178.56 billion worth of goods to GCC nations, or more than 15% of India’s total exports globally.

Additionally, millions of Indians live and work in nations such as:

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Qatar

• Oman

• Kuwait

• Bahrain

India received a total of $135.46 billion in remittances from abroad from Indian nationals in FY25.

If the global tensions in the region continue to escalate, then the following could occur:

• Job losses to Indian workers in the Gulf

• Interruption of flights in and out of the Gulf

• Delays in receiving remittances

• Stress for families in India that depend on remittances from families in the Gulf

Is India Ready to Handle Such a Crisis?

India has made improvements to reduce their exposure to potential crises. Recently, the government advised RVN is now sourcing 70% of India’s crude oil outside of the Strait of Hormuz by building relationships with Russia, the United States, Africa, and Latin America.

India has also built up short-term strategic petroleum reserves and has excess refining capacity to help cushion any short-term basis disruptions.

Therefore, this does not mean that a crisis will immediately exist.