Many of us don’t realise the impact our parents have had on us until much later, sometimes well into adulthood. Most of the time, it reflects back to us in our romantic relationships. So, how your relationship with your mother was or how your relationship with your father was, will probably continue to influence how you interact and show up in your romantic relationships until you decide to heal that. And psychologist Dr. Nicole LePera‘s Twitter thread about what the father wound (popularly referred to as daddy issues) is, is great insight into how it takes place, and what effects it has on people. Take a look:

How The Father Wound is Passed Down and How It Impacts You: — Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) October 29, 2023

The father wound is developed when we're raised by fathers who operate out of their survival brain. This can be because of their own childhood emotional abuse, physical abuse, bullying, or emotional neglect gone unresolved. — Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) October 29, 2023

Unaware of his own repressed trauma and shame, he's spoken from his survival self many times. Saying and doing things he regrets. His daughter has come to believe there is something wrong with her. That she is shameful. That her body is disgusting. — Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) October 29, 2023

The father wound can be healed when we understand our father's are reflections of their pasts. The way they treat us, show up (or don't show up for us), and the way they relate to us has everything to do with them, and is not our fault. Or, our doing. — Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) October 29, 2023

Here’s how LePera concluded her thread.

We can rebuild our sense of self.



We can break free from generational patterns of shame when we begin to talk openly. When we share what we experienced. When we realize we do not have to live in our father's wounding that we didn't create.



We can get free. — Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) October 29, 2023

Here are some ways in which the internet has responded to this super informative thread.

this woman just single-handedly made me comprehend my daddy issues in one twitter thread https://t.co/6BSh1kgwkD — ✨ 🄼🄸🅂🅃🅈 🄷🄰🅉🄴 ✨ (@mistyxo182) October 30, 2023

Our entire nation is riddled with mother wounds and father wounds constantly perpetuated across multiple generations.



It’s a cycle still waiting to be broken. Most of you who think “we are fine” or “our parents are fine” probably need the most help. https://t.co/7h64QbZxTg — Hareem Sumbul (@HareemSumbul) October 29, 2023

This is so fascinating, because most of us learn about finance and stability from our fathers. And perhaps, their beliefs around money and how stability can be attained are also passed down to us?

On a spiritual level, this can effect the ways we manifest abundance. https://t.co/USWUWDxE8l — Penny Consciously ⭐️ (@arts_fantastic) October 29, 2023

This is why we should heal before becoming parents.. https://t.co/u9TaI4NeNy — Yasmina🍉 (@yasminyousef88) October 29, 2023

