“Jiske saath vyapaar karo usse kabhi na pyaar karo.”

Band Baaja Baaraat’s Shruti Kakkar gave us this iconic advice. Little did she know that she would end up falling in love with her business partner in the movie. Well, even in real life, not every workplace romance story ends up in the gutter. From co-workers to co-lovers, some tales flourish into beautiful love stories.

In this article, people who found love in their offices revealed their heartwarming stories and they are so frickin’ adorable. Grab some tissues and read on.

1. “I met my now-husband during my first job. He was on my team and we used to go on frequent breaks together. Soon, we started hanging out together, after office hours. He went down on his knee on my birthday and we started dating each other. Now, we are married and have a baby girl together.” -Akanksha Mehta

2. “I met this girl when I was working in a forum where we held discussions. We had to sit together in online meetings to plan schedules and prepare presentations. We used to sit on meets for hours at stretch and that’s how we got to know each other. We used to have online dates and movie marathons.” -SA

3. “When I switched my job after 7 years, it was becoming increasingly difficult for me to adjust to my new workplace. Then, a random person, from a different team, started talking to me and became my only ‘friend’. Soon after, we realized that we were falling for each other but no one did anything about it until one day, he drunk-texted me. Later, we were in a relationship, but no one in the office knew about it. It was fun and exciting. We disclosed our relationship when we resigned from that job. We are now together for the last 5 years and it was the best decision of my life.” -Rads

4. “I was shooting for a film when I ended up talking to a person on the team a lot. We had similar interests and he was nice. We used to talk a lot and ended up dating each other.” –Manya

5. “When I joined my current office, these two people were dating – the woman was in my team and the man was in another team. The man, however, treated the woman very badly and was a red flag. Soon, she started sharing her feelings with me and even I felt good when I comforted her. Well, after three months, they broke up and we got together. It has been three years and I still love her very dearly.” -Raghav Sharma

6. “She was my boss and we instantly hit it off. I never planned on making the first move but it eventually happened and I’m so thankful for it.” -Naman

7. “It was my first job in Covid. I really wanted to connect with more people in this isolated setting. My friends connected me up with a mutual friend, and told him I was going to text him. He texted me before I ever could. We started talking, he became my office rant buddy. Naturally, if I was ranting in one month, things weren’t well. That organization was sucking my soul. I was overworking without training, being yelled at, and spending my weekends working from the second week itself. Mentally, I was not in the right place. Ranted every day to this new friend. I resigned in 3.5 months. We stayed in touch. Our equation evolved, 6 months later, we were together. We still are. Sometimes, I think I had no reason to be in that organization if it weren’t to meet him.” -SV

8. “There was this cute guy in my office. I never had the guts to tell him but he started noticing my behavior and within a few weeks, he asked me out. He started dating and decided to keep it a secret so that it wouldn’t affect our careers. However, everyone started noticing how we used to come and hang out together. We eventually left that job before it created any issues and got married. We are now in the same organization.” -Riddhi S

Dear fellow single people, come, let’s sob together.