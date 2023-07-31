Sometimes hope and faith are fuel for miracles. You know what they say, never say never! And we think this Reddit thread where people have shared how they ended up finding their person even after saying they’ll never get married, is a huge sign from the universe to never give up and have some faith. Take a look:

1. “Yes. At 73 I thought I was too old for love. But I was wrong. I got married again last year.”

– Bebe_Bleau



2. “I told myself over and over again that I was done, the last had left me broken beyond repair. Then walks in my (now) husband, right into my life at the perfect time. We’ve been together 5 years and married for 3. He’s the best thing to ever walk into my life and I have never met anyone like him, probably never will. He loved me at my worst, and made me feel like I could be myself, more than anyone else. And now I wake up every day feeling lucky and blessed instead of sad and depressed.“

– Visual_Slide710



3. “I told myself this after my first relationship. My ex-boyfriend made me quite miserable and it took me a while to recover from that relationship.

I didn’t date anyone for 4 years and then I unexpectedly met a guy on social media and 9 months later we were married; you never know!”

– Hekatevenstar



4.”I got cheated on in my 5 year relationship and I was over men lol. Then, I met my husband and we got married less than 2 years later. We’re happier than ever together.”

– scarr3d_angel·



5. “Yeah – got divorced at 28. Humiliated, only married two years and could never imagine it again. So embarrassed. Now 36, married with a 9-month-old baby, to a woman who’s a 100x a better fit for me.”

– GrandDuty3792



6. “For 20 years I told every single person ‘I’m not interested in marriage.’ Today, I am Married. It took an absolutely perfect woman to do it. A woman who understands me completely, and accepts me. I got married at 42. I’ve never been happier.”

– ThePuckNerd



7. “After my first marriage blew up in my face, I firmly believed I couldn’t trust anyone except myself and I was going to be single for the rest of my life. Then I met someone who made me want to try again, and these eight years of marriage have been the happiest years of my life. I’m glad I got over being jaded and depressed because it’s no way to live.”

– Svolashi82



8. “It was kinda funny, I was like ‘Eh I’m just gonna be single now, kinda tired of wanting love, guys just aren’t worth it,’ then I met my boyfriend and we’ve been together for almost two years now.”

– KlownScrewer



9. “My wife swore to never get married. She told me when we met through friends. Now it’s been 10 years we’ve been married, and we have 3 kids.”

– Mundane_Shower3141



10. “I gave up in 2013. Transferred to my second college, met my now-wife. I tried to run at first, but I am glad I didn’t keep running. We’ve been married for 8 years now.”

– Puzzleheaded-Gas-868



11. “Yes. Last boyfriend gave me lots of trust issues. Dated some morons, was not searching for a boyfriend at all. Found hubby.”

– Odette3568865422·



12. “Growing up, I didn’t think I was ever going to get married. My husband and I have been together for nearly 8 years. I still think if I was with anyone else I would not be married.”

– imnotyourproblemyet



13. “Yep. Told myself and my friends that I just didn’t want to deal with it all, that I needed to focus on myself and my studies. 6 months later I met a woman I’d go on to marry.”

– gameryamen



14. “Constantly. And I constantly weakened and dated more. Have been happily married for a few decades now.”

– Facebook_Algorithm



15. “I’m 50, divorced at 40 after 20 years of marriage and 2 boys. I fully expected to live alone for the rest of my life and had excepted my fate. I remarried 3 years ago. Never say never!”

– JustRenee2·

Are you feeling more hopeful now?