Being on a dating app is a tricky business and the chances of failure (in finding a partner) are way higher than success. However, there are people who found love on these apps, giving the rest of us hope that things might work out for us sooner or later.

1. I have 2 close friends who've met special people on bumble. One of them got married and the other has a girlfriend but is serious enough with her. So yeah it can happen, but yeah you need certain parameters to go your way. It's very important to be authentic and honest about what you want over there. And then you do need some looks (above average) and also a good amount of luck.

2. Met my love on Bumble 5 months back, I have been in relationships before, but not like this, this feels special. An unsolicited advice, if you're looking for a relationship, date people who are at the same stage in life as you, i.e. I didn't even consider dating college folks, just because it had been a year since I graduated.

3. My cousin found the love of her life on bumble. She's married to him now. I found mine before dating app era, but online. I found him on Orkut and dated him for around 9 years before marrying. So, it is possible.

4. Yeah, my ex-fiancé was the love of my life. I sent a super like on Tinder.

5. Met my wife on Badoo. About three months later we got married. Our son, Liam is 1 year old now and we will be married 4 years next March.

6. We are both exactly how we portrayed ourselves to be. He has moved in with me, and now we are looking for a house. I am looking for a ring to get him.

7. We matched over a year ago, and got married this summer! He was the first guy from a dating app that I went on a date with. After the date, we both just knew this was it, and here we are a year later happily married and looking forward to our future together.

8. I met my husband on a dating app in November 2018, we got married 2 months ago. The one thing different about dating him is that there was no game playing, I really do believe that if someone is genuinely interested they’ll make the time for you and there’s no second-guessing how they feel about you.

9. Met my wife on a dating app 3.5 years ago. Son just turning 2.5. Best set of events that ever happened to me.

10. Found my fiancé on a dating app. When I first got on the app I wasn’t expecting much but everything came easy. We had a good conversation starting out and then he asked me out immediately. Now we have been going out for almost 2 years and we always talk about how bumble was amazing because without it we wouldn’t have met.

11. I found my boyfriend on a dating app last year. I am so grateful. We are very happy and plan on getting married.

Sometimes, it just works out. So happy to read these stories.