Dating in 2024 is less about roses and chocolates and more about understanding a whole new vocabulary. If you’re out of the loop, fear not, this list of dating terms will have you navigating modern love like a pro.

From sneaky tactics to budget-friendly romance, here’s your cheat sheet to the dating trends taking over our screens (and lives).

1. Caspering: The Friendly Ghost’s Dating Tip

Ghosting is so 2018. Now, there’s Caspering, a kinder, softer version of disappearing. It starts with minimal replies, delayed texts, and then a polite fade-out. Casper might’ve been friendly, but this is still frustrating.

2. Sneating: Free Food, Zero Intentions

Dating or dining? With sneating, it’s the latter. The term refers to going on dates solely to score free meals. Ouch, right? Next time someone suggests the fanciest restaurant in town, you might want to split the bill.

3. Textationship: Chatty, But Not Committed

You talk every day, share memes, and maybe even vent about your boss, but when it’s time to meet, they’re MIA. Welcome to the textationship, where the connection is all digital and barely real.

4. Pink Flags: Because Red Is Too Extreme

In 2024, it’s all about the shades of caution. Pink flags are the subtle things that make you pause—like someone being obsessed with their ex or interrupting you constantly. Not a dealbreaker, but definitely worth a side-eye.

5. Simping: The Overachiever’s Anthem

If someone’s doing the absolute most to impress their crush, they’re simping. This includes over-the-top gestures, constant flattery, and maybe even losing themselves in the process. Cute or cringe? You decide.

6. Throning: Dating for Clout

Ever felt like someone’s only with you for the social status boost? That’s throning. It’s less about love and more about leveraging your influence. Call it the “Game of Thrones” of modern romance.

7. Affordating: Romance on a Budget

Who says love has to cost a fortune? Affordating is all about budget-friendly dates, think street food strolls and Netflix nights. Practical and adorable, it’s a trend that proves romance doesn’t need to break the bank.

8. Avalanching: Letting Your Standards Slide

In the pursuit of love, sometimes people start compromising on their dealbreakers—whether it’s age, distance, or even shared interests. This is called avalanching, and while it’s a slippery slope, it’s also a reflection of our desire for connection.

9. Breadcrumbing: Flirty, But Fickle

They text just enough to keep you hooked but never commit to actual plans. That’s breadcrumbing. Think Hansel and Gretel, but instead of a trail of crumbs, it’s a trail of “Hey, stranger” texts.

10. Orbiting: The Digital Haunt

Ghosting’s annoying sibling, orbiting, is when someone cuts off direct contact but continues lurking on your social media. They’ll watch your stories, like your posts, and keep you guessing—because who needs closure, right?

Modern dating might feel like a linguistic minefield, but armed with this dictionary, you’re ready to decode the quirks of love in 2024. Whether you’re dodging sneaters or laughing at pink flags, remember: trends come and go, but authentic connections are forever.