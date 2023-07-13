Someone who has sucked at mathematics since childhood knows how blessed you feel when you meet someone good at the subject. Isn’t it? I know I do. They truly impress you with their problem-solving and calculation skills, and you feel like, ‘yeh nahin hota toh mera kya hota?‘ Right? And someone who boasts of great math skills often feels proud, ‘coz why not? Math is not everyone’s cup of tea.

Source: GIFDB.com

But do you know math can even get you a date? Yep, that has happened and we have proof. So, a man on dating app took a math challenge and ended up impressing the woman. Their conversation has gone viral on Twitter.

A Twitter user, @fahmad07, posted a screenshot of the hilarious conversation that took place between them. Going by the picture, the woman gave a math problem to the man. To which, he replied saying, “Yeh sahi nahi kia tum ne, the nerd inside me took it up as a challenge.” And he shared the photo of solving the problem on paper.

Irrespective of the fact whether his answer was correct or not, the man ended up impressing the girl. “…This really turned me on,” the woman responded. Looks like they went on a date later.

Here’s the conversation:

prolly the first and the last time math has gotten anyone laid pic.twitter.com/clbjl8xoRY — mogambo (@fahmad07) July 11, 2023

Twitterati are amazed with his efforts to try the equation:

NGL EOPLE WHO ARE GOOD AT MATHS ARE SUCH A TURN ON FOR ME https://t.co/vDdjSsfjlC — Mahnoor (Taylor's Version) (@cantdolife2) July 11, 2023

why don't I get men like this on bumble???? https://t.co/43xKp3F0x2 — pretty girl next door (@yellowdaisy1_) July 11, 2023

Bro got laid despite bad math https://t.co/o6H2frsiNp — pooping rainbows (@wotdafaq2) July 12, 2023

10/10 on trying

2/10 on math

9/10 on narcissism

1/10 on humor

8/10 on looks

honestly dont know if he could get it https://t.co/Xxjr7W15ZL — jack (@shadesoffag) July 12, 2023

people who are good at math are so hot i would do anything for them https://t.co/5TJzWUDjKc — 🧘‍♀️ (@ban0feepie) July 11, 2023

Kinda hot I don't know math https://t.co/Ph8g3xhcMK — Mox. (@art_lers) July 12, 2023

All that effort for someone who is still on Bumble with you? Wild! https://t.co/XO0OWmbOM7 — Hihi Gadid • (@bigbrownenergy) July 11, 2023

I should have downloaded bumble in my college days would have probably got lot of matches by solving easily calculus 💀 https://t.co/jesiyW6pVj — Walsssss 11 (@repsaccore) July 12, 2023

A section of netizens pointed out how he sent the wrong answer, out of which, some of them appreciated his confidence.

Ghalat kia hai laiken full marks for effort https://t.co/sTM2iolgj2 — 🌜🌛 (@notmarriaaa) July 11, 2023

Itna aasan question wo bhi galat solve karne pe seggs mil jaa raha 😞 https://t.co/DGP21MQ0lq — अकल Ball (@ananditgaurav) July 12, 2023

Guy being good at maths and physics is always a great thing. That's a plus point. Atleast for me.That's another thing why is girl getting a impressed by a grown man doing 11th class work. Also he is wrong. https://t.co/g11iIdb6Wj — Pikachu (@newwuserrs) July 12, 2023

The math is wrong 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/XdMwKS9GKf — u (@udvy_) July 12, 2023

Math galat hain lekin confidence ke 100 marks https://t.co/Pl7Ml9p9TW — Haise Sasaki (@disquisitive_fr) July 12, 2023

Wrong answer. Partial fractions nhi aate banane. Poor very Poor.

Correct ans- {(x^2)/2} – x + 6 ln (x+1) – 5 ln(x+2) https://t.co/WhCCzXMiUN — Minority Hunter Zoro (@piratehunter_1) July 12, 2023

basic 12th integral by parts nhi ho rha ?? 😭 https://t.co/aEDjJU8n2G — sid (@noteinspace) July 12, 2023

why did u use power rule 😭 https://t.co/53MNfgRohU — Saan (@saaannvii) July 12, 2023

This is just wrong maths bro 😭 https://t.co/Vq8bTtY63Q — bookbf (Taylor's version) (@Lakshya13901390) July 12, 2023

Bad math but what a confidence! Full marks for the efforts, dude!