Some time ago, we shared with you things that women wish men knew about sex, and it only made sense to follow that up with stuff men do in bed that women are not very big fans of.

These are all answers we got from the internet but I think most of them speak to most of us. Read on.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

If you don't know what to do, at least know what not to do.

Creatives by: Aakansha Pushp