Weddings are special & not to mention expensive too. You have to invite so many people & all they do is judge you for everything (including food, looks, decorations, etc).

Imagine being given a chance to change one thing from your wedding day. What would you do? This thread on what you would have done differently on your wedding day has some really helpful tips.

It has tips that will help you save money, keep you away from unwanted people, give you the best honeymoon, and more.



1. "Not much to be honest. It was almost a perfect day. In hindsight, I would have just invited more people I loved and not worried so much about money spent less time having photos taken and more time chatting to guests and having fun making sure to eat something that morning! I was so nervous. But then I got so lightheaded with champagne I nearly fainted walking up the aisle!"



2. "Everything. Wanted a lavender dress but I was young and told I had to wear white. I would have it in an old bldg, gothic style with a garden outside for pics, pro photographer and very few people. Taco and margarita bar for the win next time if ever."

3. "Hired a photographer. We eloped with siblings as witnesses because of some messy parent stuff. I really wish we would have hired someone to take a few posed pictures at the park or something."

4. "Chosen different bridesmaids. I had six. Two are still in my life and four are left in two separate shitty incidents. I hate most of my wedding photos now."



5. "My ex-husband loves to have fun at my expense. When we cut the cake, I tried to playfully get icing on his nose. He ducked, avoiding me, didn't even take a bite of the cake, then he grabbed a handful of cake and rubbed it into my hair. It took everything in me to not cry in front of the 150 people there. I performed for a lifetime. I feigned a laugh and acted like it was all in good fun. I wish I had just let my tears fall and simply asked him in front of everyone "why would you do that?" In reality, I should have never married him, and then I should have left years before I did. But here we are. I don't necessarily regret that (we had beautiful children), but I always wish I had stood up for myself."



6. "Sometimes I wish it wouldn't have had to happen during a global pandemic, but honestly, it turned out so beautiful any way that I wouldn't change a thing."



7. "It would've been much smaller and I would've told my dad that he wasn't planning it. I was 19 and my husband was 21 so we had no money but were in love. If I could go back, I would've had a budget wedding with maybe 40 friends/family of MY choosing instead of 200 people that I'll never see again. Different gown (no train or veil this time). And real flowers instead of fake ones."

8. "Following, because I look forward to my big day (whenever it happens lol) & I want to know what I shouldn’t waste time/money on. My best friend got married in august. She interestingly said she would have eloped, & had more of a “party”/“gathering after. She said she still would have worn a cute dress, just nothing as uncomfortable and expensive as a bridal gown. She said she wishes she saved money and scrapped the whole walking down the aisle portion altogether. She would have instead put the ceremony money towards a nicer honeymoon than the one they’re going on (Disney world). I kind of consider doing that sometimes."

9. "Would’ve gotten a dress that made me feel like a goddess. Mine was pretty but white ain’t my color and it could’ve been better. Also, don’t do strapless."

10. "I would have made sure to plan a bit of alone time for myself the day of. I didn’t get even 5 minutes to just be by myself before my wedding, to breathe or reflect or generally be in the moment. That morning was a blur of people and activity. I found it exhausting to have some kind of audience for an entire day, sunrise to well after sunset."

11. "I wouldn't have drunk so much. I had loads of fun which is good but I wish I'd have been a bit sober."



12. "My sister said she wished someone had packed her and her husband an extra to-go box of the food served at the wedding. She said they barely ate dinner because they were busy talking to people and they had an Adrenaline rush and not much of an appetite. They were starving when they got to their hotel."



13. "Take more photos for me. We eloped and I made a point of not using my phone the entire day and now I wish I had photos of the food we ate and just low-key shots of my husband. All we got were overly staged photos where we felt awkward having to pose so much in unnatural ways."



14. "I would have waited 5 years. So, the short answer is I wish I waited to know exactly who I was before getting married, but I don't regret it entirely. I still married the man I love, and that's all that matters."



15. "If I could change anything I would have had it 6 months earlier so that the pandemic wouldn’t have started yet and we could actually have had all our friends and family there."

16. "I would buy a much cheaper dress, some of the ready-made ones from ASOS or somewhere similar. My dress was pretty and not ultra-expensive but honestly, I think I would feel equally nice in a dress that cost 100$ instead of 600."



17. "Make sure to tell the photographer who my close family members are so that he makes sure to capture them in the photos. I have a lot of pictures but my siblings are just in maybe two of them and I only have a few pictures with my parents on them, some of them were made only because I specifically requested we pose for them."



18. "I wish we had eloped! I was very young (20) and got pressured into a dress, hairstyle, and location I didn't want by my mom. We paid for it ourselves and our wedding was under $5K. I wish we had taken that money and dipped out for a cool trip instead."



19. "Invested in a good makeup artist, or done my own makeup. I look back at photos and cringe at how I look in a lot of the close-ups. I don’t know how I didn’t see it the day of, but as soon as we got our photos back, I was so upset."



20. "Remember to hydrate, almost passing out because you're seriously dehydrated and too nauseous to eat isn't a great look in my defense. We didn't expect it to be 90F, and my wedding dress was a heavy ball gown lol."



