Sex with your partner can be as hot as fire, as wet as water, as banging as the earth, or as light as the air. Yeah, your elements can tell with whom you can fire up your bedroom romp! But did you know that zodiac signs may also also spice up your sex life?

Not convinced? Well, here are the 5 hottest zodiac pairings that have the steamiest sex.

1. Aries (March 21–April 19) and Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

Of course, what did you expect when two fire signs let sparks fly? Sag, with their honest approach and explorer tendencies, will fire it up with the passionate and adventurous Aries. As both the signs have a high sex drive, they make love with passion, and try everything to make their night one to remember!

2. Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) and Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

Rawrrrrrrrrrrr. That's the spirit when Leo and Sagittarius come together in bed to heat things up. As Leo is ruled by the heart and is a leader, their sex is sensual and lustful. Both Sag and Leo are playful signs, and they know how to rock each other's worlds! Their physical and mental connection keeps the timing perfect, as fire and fire, 'fires it up'.

3. Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) and Aries (March 21–April 19)

What happens when fantasy meets power-packed action? Steamy, hot sex between Aquarius and Aries! The imaginative and experimental Aquarius, who like to take things slow, one step at the time, love it when Aries bring in the energy to the act. Creativity and wildness describes the powerful chemistry between the two, as they raise the temperature under the sheets. And of course, when fire is aired, it burns brighter. *Wink wink*.

4. Gemini (May 21–June 20) and Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

Talk of riding the air. Geminis are all about mouth and tongue, so while talking dirty they will kiss the Libran, the French way. While the former is outgoing in the bedroom, Libras fantasize more and are gentle in expression. And when they come together, these two flirtatious signs feed off each other's curiosities.

5. Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) and Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

Scorpios, the most passionate and sexual beings, when paired with the dreamy and tender Pisces, light up each other's bodies and establish a strong and powerful atmosphere. The tendency of Pisces to make love with a lot of affection completes the zeal and super-charged sex drive of Scorpios. And hence both the water beings end up floating on the sea of desire.

And hence these pairings soar the temperatures even when it's freezing winters! However, zodiacs can only indicate what your sex life may look like: in the end, it's all about communication and exploration. Sex is the hottest when it feels right to you!