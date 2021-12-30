As you unlock 2022, it's also the time to unleash your burning desires. Check out our sex horoscope for 2022 to see what the stars say about love, sex and romance trends sweeping through the universe. And well, for some, the forecast looks steamy!

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

From May through October, you'll have an abundance of luck and energy. Your sex life is going to be smooth sailing for the first nine months of 2022. Don't be surprised if you're suddenly driven to experiment with sex in unexpected areas when it comes to affairs of the heart (and libido). The couch? The wall? What's to stop you?

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This isn't the time to start looking for new sexual partners. However, now is a perfect time to consider how you want your love and sex life to be in the following year. Now is the time to ask yourself more in-depth questions about sexuality.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

For you, Gemini, the first part of the year may be a bit sluggish. Your energies will put a priority on sex, desire, and love. This is an excellent time for you to explore your sexual desires and set aside time for self-play and exploration. Try introducing sexy games into your foreplay in the coming year.

Also read: 12 Of The Best Sex Games To Play In The Bedroom

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You could be overly preoccupied with your own personal growth, but it doesn't imply your sex life will be dull. You'll finally feel at ease revealing your naked truths and delights. To reach that level of intimacy, you must first develop trust through physical intimacy, which may be achieved through snuggling, spooning, and hand-holding.

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Be ready as you'll be heating up your relationship sector. This year will turn you a ‘passionate lover’, so get ready for a high-peak sex drive. Light caresses down Leo’s back will turn on the erotic wildcat in them. If you find yourself feeling highly spirited at times, you’ll know why!

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your sex life will get a major wake-up call starting on the first of January that will continue until May. Your zone of relationship will be activated and you'll want to prioritise pleasure. This year is all about expansion, intimacy, and bigger energy so where do you want to expand your sex life to?

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

On March 6, it will enter your sex zone. You will have a lot of fun and merriment this year. The emphasis will be doubled on sexuality matters. So brace yourself for an eventful month in your sex life in March.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you’re in a relationship, expect to have a lot of sex in the coming year. If you’re single and seeking a lover, you will have it in you to woo and charm your new potential partners.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your stars will encourage you to grow and change how you engage with the world. In the next year, you may expect plenty of crushes, trysts, and butterflies in your stomach. You're in for a lot of exciting experiences.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

For six weeks, your sex life will be amplified. During the coldest months of the year, you're likely to have some extremely fantastic sex. 2022 is the ideal year to turn up the heat and enjoy a healthy sex life, as long as your lust is matched by emotional depth.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Perhaps you'll meet someone very unexpected? Or maybe you'll try out a few sex toys on yourself to heighten your own pleasure? Whatever way you choose to celebrate desire, be sure it accurately reflects your true nature.

12. Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

In 2022, Pisces will have a fantastic year. So go ahead and indulge in your wildest fantasies. Don't be hesitant to experiment with syncing your moods with your physical urges by tapping into your raw sexual power.

There you go!