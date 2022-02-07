Let's face it, no relationship is perfect. It is the efforts & understanding between the couple which make a relationship work.

Perhaps there are a few things that can instantly turn off your partner's will to be with you. Redditors share some of the biggest turn-offs in a relationship & we all should take notes.

1. "Refusal to admit they have done anything wrong. Never apologizing. Constantly positioning as the victim. Deluding themselves by twisting reality so they never have to honestly look at themselves."

OhBlaDii

2. "Not letting the other speak, or generally not showing an interest in what the other person has to say."

Mrsjtkirk

3. "A big red flag in either a romantic relationship or just a friendship for me, is when the person you’re talking to is always either the hero or the victim in every story they tell."

rockyhide

4. "My ex always told me to not meet up with some of my friends anymore. That's always a red flag. I didn't stop meeting my friends but I stopped meeting her pretty soon."



thunderfart_99

5. "Low self-esteem to the point you have to dance around their feelings constantly out of fear they'll blow up over the most minuscule things."

TheVillageLooney ·

6. "Being controlling and demeaning, not turning off lights in unused rooms, lying, complaining about health issues but refusing to do anything to get better/under control."

CaraAsha

7. "Littering or being rude to service staff. I will straight up end that relationship right then and there."



Meosuke

8. "Constantly talking about sex and nothing else like you're some teenager high on hormones."

TenaciousP92

9. "Infidelity. It’s happened to me in 100% of my relationships no matter what I do. So much so that I just gave up on finding someone faithful. It hurts. It makes me sad. Definite turn off. But here I am."

ElephantOfSurprise

10. "For me it’s a lack of understanding that I need time to myself. When I’m in a relationship I’ll do just about anything I can to make her smile. But sometimes I just need 30 minutes on my own to relax."

L33T_TRONYX

11. "Stereotyping/sexism/racism. Like as soon as something totally ignorant and prejudiced comes out of someone's mouth, no matter how sexy that person was, is totally rendered unsalvageably a "no" for me."

feministicesculptor

12. "When you’re trying to build real intimacy by asking the other person about their past, and they always shut down and be on edge by giving a passive-aggressive answer. Instead of having a real conversation where both can speak freely and connect and provide insights, it becomes a one-sided interest."



justtrying_myway

