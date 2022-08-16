You must have come across stories of brides running from their weddings. Katrina Kaif deserves a special mention here 'coz she is the queen of runaway brides on-screen. I can recall how Katrina's character Jazz ditched Charlie Brown during their wedding in Namastey London. And of course, bride Jenny running in Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani.

Well, what I am about to share is not a plot of some movie but a real incident of runaway bride. A report of how one bride-to-be ditched her fiancé at London airport caught my attention today.

According to India Times, the bride-to-be also took his luggage along with cash worth £5,000 (around ₹4.8 lakhs) as she ran away from Heathrow Airport. Where was her fiancé? You ask. The groom-to-be, who was obviously shocked, was using restroom at that time. Later, he reported the incident to the police.

The report further suggested that this WTF incident took place a day after the couple got engaged. They were planning to get hitched in Rome and had to board a flight for Italy. Both in their 40s, the couple had recently met each other.

Someone who witnessed the aftermath of the incident shared:

He'd proposed a day earlier, and she'd accepted. They’d planned to marry in Rome and were about to fly there. Then she did a runner while he went to the loo and vanished with all their belonging.

The police is investigating the matter while determining whether the woman in question boarded the flight or just left the airport.

Apart from Katrina, actresses like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor have also played such brides in films. While Alia's character Vaidehi ran away in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Sonam and Kareena did in Dolly Ki Doli and 3 Idiots respectively.

Coming back to the real runaway bride, did she take inspiration from Bollywood movies? Who knows!