There’s no doubt that orgasms are one of the best things human beings can experience and it plays an important role in the bedroom. However, did you know that there are several unusual yet interesting facts about male orgasms that would definitely shock you? Read on.

1. While most of us think that only women can fake orgasms, men can flawlessly do it too. Remember how Chandler Bing fakes an orgasm to get out of having a baby in FRIENDS? Well, that’s not entirely wrong.

Apparently, men generally fake-gasm in order to avoid upsetting their sexual partner for their skills in bed. It could also be due to exhaustion, stress or alcohol and drug consumption.

2. Did you know that just like women, men have erogenous zones as well? That’s correct. Just like Monica Geller explained how women have 7 erogenous zones, men majorly have three erogenous zones.

These zones are the glans (the head of the penis), the frenulum (band of skin that attaches the foreskin to the shaft of the penis) and the scrotum. Constant stimulation of these three areas can apparently lead to heavenly orgasms.

3. For men, orgasms can lower the risk of prostate cancer. There have been a number of rubbish rumours associated with orgasms. However, it can actually save lives. According to research, men who orgasm around twenty times in a month, are 20% less likely to get prostate cancer. It can be good for their heart and blood pressure.

4. During orgasms, if the testicles are squeezed too hard, then they can cause a man’s body to release a dangerous amount of adrenaline that could be fatal.

5. During orgasm, the skin of the scrotum thickens and testicles grow in size. If the sexual excitement is constant, the testicles could almost double in size. Post orgasm, the testicles returns to their normal size.

6. Here’s another interesting fact: a man’s orgasm lasts shorter than a woman’s. Reportedly, it takes an average of 5 to 7 minutes for a man to reach orgasm and on average it takes women 13 minutes and 25 seconds to have a real orgasm.

7. It is practically impossible for a man to not orgasm after being aroused and reaching a certain point. The scientific term for this is an ejaculatory inevitability, which refers to the exact moment during intercourse or masturbation after which it is difficult for the man to stop ejaculation physically.

8. Do you ever wonder why men feel sleepy or drowsy right after having sex or orgasm? Interestingly, their brain releases a hormone called prolactin after orgasms. Not only does it shuts your sex drive for up to an hour, but it can also make them feel sleepy. However, this usually doesn’t happen with women.

9. Women can get pregnant even if the guy pulls out before he comes and this phenomenon is called pre-ejaculation. Men can leak a tiny bit of sperm out of their penis before actual ejaculation and that bit is enough to get a woman pregnant.

How many of these facts about male orgasms did you already know? Let us know in the comments.