Infidelity is inexcusable, and the sad reality is that it’s way too common in relationships. But what’s even worse than cheating is the lame-ass excuses people often give to defend the act itself, instead of just acknowledging the problem. Not that accepting you f*cked up would make much of a difference, but it’s still better than leaving someone hanging or gaslighting them into believing they are the problem.
Redditor u/UsedCap6 asked people on the popular r/AskMen community to share the lamest excuses they’ve heard a cheater say, and the answers are nothing short of horrifying.
1. “I thought you were having an affair.”
2. “‘It just happened.’ No. You made several decisions that led to this.”
3. “I was drunk”
4. “It’s not the excuses, it’s trying to turn it back on me. “How dare you look through my phone, that’s a huge violation of trust!'”
5. “‘I need time to work on myself’. Every time I have heard of someone saying that, there has been another person in the picture.”
– Gvaedyn
6. “If we were engaged it wouldn’t have happened”
7. “It was dark, thought it was you.”
8. “Nudes aren’t cheating”
9. “‘It wouldn’t have happened if you were there.’ What my EX said after she went to a party I couldn’t go to.”
10. “All men cheat”
– Sisiutil
