Infidelity is inexcusable, and the sad reality is that it’s way too common in relationships. But what’s even worse than cheating is the lame-ass excuses people often give to defend the act itself, instead of just acknowledging the problem. Not that accepting you f*cked up would make much of a difference, but it’s still better than leaving someone hanging or gaslighting them into believing they are the problem.

Redditor u/UsedCap6 asked people on the popular r/AskMen community to share the lamest excuses they’ve heard a cheater say, and the answers are nothing short of horrifying.

1. “I thought you were having an affair.”

–

2. “‘It just happened.’ No. You made several decisions that led to this.”

–

3. “I was drunk”

ADVERTISEMENT

– Fresh_Profit3000

4. “It’s not the excuses, it’s trying to turn it back on me. “How dare you look through my phone, that’s a huge violation of trust!'”

– heatdish1292

5. “‘I need time to work on myself’. Every time I have heard of someone saying that, there has been another person in the picture.”

– Gvaedyn

6. “If we were engaged it wouldn’t have happened”

ADVERTISEMENT

– Red_FiveStandingBy

7. “It was dark, thought it was you.”

– SirLunchALot1993

8. “Nudes aren’t cheating”

– fqtsplatter

ADVERTISEMENT

9. “‘It wouldn’t have happened if you were there.’ What my EX said after she went to a party I couldn’t go to.”

– vanderica

10. “All men cheat”

– Sisiutil