Ladies, how many times have men come on social media to give their opinion on something that they have no idea about? Way too many, right? They live in a delusional world where they think if they can't do/find something, that thing doesn't even exist. And proving this hypothesis, a man on Twitter went on to claim that "female orgasms are a myth".
Hot take, and I may lose some followers here, but that won’t stop me:— Dr. Stannis ☀️ (@StannisUSA) July 27, 2022
Female orgasms are a myth.
And as expected, got schooled by Twitteratis and rightly so.
women— HoloKola 🇮🇹 (@holokolatv) July 27, 2022
everyday someone comes on this app to announce to the entire public that theyre bad at sex and it never ceases to amaze me. just wow.— coop, quite tired. #FreePalestine (@coopquitetired) July 27, 2022
fresh meme just dropped https://t.co/0wYEbmX99t— coop, quite tired. #FreePalestine (@coopquitetired) July 27, 2022
If only these two boys had listened...https://t.co/5lVQGvKJAu— TwistyBunny (@SadLilGothy) July 27, 2022
if you’ve never made a woman cum just say that, don’t make it all our problems— peach (@chromacrawll) July 27, 2022
Dude why you telling on yourself like this?— Rayne🏳️⚧️🏴☠️🎃 (@HarlotPrincessx) July 27, 2022
Just cause you're bad in bed doesn't mean everyone is.— Darien Shields (@ComradeShields) July 27, 2022
I don't have the culinary skill to make beef Wellington but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist.— formermullet (@acabaret13) July 27, 2022
Translation: "I'm bad at sex"— Magos_Vrinn. Metagen Prime. (@TheTrueMagos) July 27, 2022
bro...bro have you ever met a Woman bro... https://t.co/lzseBnEWR6— 🦋 (real) (@janvayyyy) July 28, 2022
weird way to announce that you haven't made anyone orgasm https://t.co/3XhzaXGC8I— ana (@mightbeana) July 28, 2022
You didn't have to embarass yourself like this 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Hl0FwI4ZnY— P .ᜃᜒ. B #ResistTheFascist (@pulangbatikan) July 27, 2022
So, guys who relate with this man - if you are bad at sex, don't claim that female orgasms are a myth, because you're the problem here, good Sire!
