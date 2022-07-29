Ladies, how many times have men come on social media to give their opinion on something that they have no idea about? Way too many, right? They live in a delusional world where they think if they can't do/find something, that thing doesn't even exist. And proving this hypothesis, a man on Twitter went on to claim that "female orgasms are a myth". 

And as expected, got schooled by Twitteratis and rightly so.

So, guys who relate with this man - if you are bad at sex, don't claim that female orgasms are a myth, because you're the problem here, good Sire!

