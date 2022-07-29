Ladies, how many times have men come on social media to give their opinion on something that they have no idea about? Way too many, right? They live in a delusional world where they think if they can't do/find something, that thing doesn't even exist. And proving this hypothesis, a man on Twitter went on to claim that "female orgasms are a myth".

Hot take, and I may lose some followers here, but that won’t stop me:



Female orgasms are a myth. — Dr. Stannis ☀️ (@StannisUSA) July 27, 2022

And as expected, got schooled by Twitteratis and rightly so.

My vagina said this is a LIE — ᔕᴀᴍᴀɴᴛʜᴀ ᗰᴀʀɪᴊᴜᴀɴᴀ (@Sammi_Sativa) July 27, 2022

women — HoloKola 🇮🇹 (@holokolatv) July 27, 2022

everyday someone comes on this app to announce to the entire public that theyre bad at sex and it never ceases to amaze me. just wow. — coop, quite tired. #FreePalestine (@coopquitetired) July 27, 2022

fresh meme just dropped https://t.co/0wYEbmX99t — coop, quite tired. #FreePalestine (@coopquitetired) July 27, 2022

If only these two boys had listened...https://t.co/5lVQGvKJAu — TwistyBunny (@SadLilGothy) July 27, 2022

if you’ve never made a woman cum just say that, don’t make it all our problems — peach (@chromacrawll) July 27, 2022

Bros should be less vocal about how disappointing they are — Hoarder of Ball lids (@ya_argh) July 27, 2022

Dude why you telling on yourself like this? — Rayne🏳️‍⚧️🏴‍☠️🎃 (@HarlotPrincessx) July 27, 2022

Hi. Female here. No they’re not. Lmk if you want some lessons on female anatomy — I Demand A Lawyer ✊🏻☭ 🦃 (@revolt__now) July 27, 2022

Just cause you're bad in bed doesn't mean everyone is. — Darien Shields (@ComradeShields) July 27, 2022

Say you’ve never made a woman orgasm, without saying you’ve never made a woman orgasm — N3wb!3 (@n3wb_3) July 27, 2022

I don't have the culinary skill to make beef Wellington but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist. — formermullet (@acabaret13) July 27, 2022

Translation: "I'm bad at sex" — Magos_Vrinn. Metagen Prime. (@TheTrueMagos) July 27, 2022

bro...bro have you ever met a Woman bro... https://t.co/lzseBnEWR6 — 🦋 (real) (@janvayyyy) July 28, 2022

weird way to announce that you haven't made anyone orgasm https://t.co/3XhzaXGC8I — ana (@mightbeana) July 28, 2022

You didn't have to embarass yourself like this 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Hl0FwI4ZnY — P .ᜃᜒ. B #ResistTheFascist (@pulangbatikan) July 27, 2022

So, guys who relate with this man - if you are bad at sex, don't claim that female orgasms are a myth, because you're the problem here, good Sire!

