What are you thinking? - the worst and the toughest question to ever ask post a steamy session of orgasm or sex because there are probably a gazillion things crossing our minds.
1. "Where did it go?" -ScoutCommander
2. "That fantasy seemed a lot hotter a few seconds ago." -Logical-Guide-2437
3. "I'm hungry." -youlneverknow
4. "Ugh, now I have to clean this up." -Ok-Bed6343
5. "Sleep." -ThePandamanium444
6. "Who are these people? Where am I?" -asmo_fuhller
7. "I hope no one heard me." -illusionist_08
8. "I need to stop doing this frequently." -rated3
9. "God, I’m tired of being alone." -TheKillingRoad18
10. "CRAMP! CRAMP! Can't move my leg!" -DifficultCredit3108
11. "Just a couple more times then I'll finally get out of bed!" -wildlilthingx
12. "Ready for round 2." -Pinatacloudz420