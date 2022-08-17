1. First things first, you have to be prepared in advance.
First, find a nice and secluded place so that you don't get caught. Next, don't do anything while moving and always switch off the car and use the parking brake. From the early morning bliss to the post-sunset session, pick the right slot to avoid a crowd. And, stock up on the essentials- condoms, lubes and sex accessories.
2. Backseats are always your best bet.
The solution to avoid such a mortifying experience is to hop in the backseat for a wide space to comfortably make love to your partner. For maximum pleasure, fold the backseats down for more space and move the front seats as far as possible.
3. Your clothes would provide maximum support and comfort.
You can use the clothes as pillows to avoid your heads banging against the car interiors. If you have leather seats, the clothes can act as a barrier to avoid sweaty slipperiness. You can don some flowy and loose clothing for a quickie.
4. Shop a couple of sunshades or get your windows tinted.
You never want to make love while random strangers, or even worse- cops, look at you from the windows. To avoid that bizarre situation, shop a couple of sunshades or get your windows tinted for a private affair.
5. Always know your positions before getting started with it.
Like we mentioned earlier, we don't have a lot of options to move around in a car. Therefore, it's important to research and opt for the best and the most comfortable car sex positions that suit you both the best.
6. Don't forget to make the most of the car.
You can always play with the temperature and seatbelts for that steamy hot session. Fix the rear-view mirror to catch a glimpse of your action. Also, you can open the sunroof and windows of your car and allow the sweat smell and steam to flow out.
7. Yes, make a brilliant sex playlist.
8. Last but not least, have a lot of fun.
This is surely THE MOST important thing you should know before doing anything at all. Be comfortable, stick to the things that you feel equally pleasurable in and tell your partner if anything makes you uncomfortable.